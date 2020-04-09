Samsung Galaxy A01 And Galaxy A21 Launched With Infinity Displays

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A01 and the Galaxy A21 smartphones in the US market. These come as a part of the Six Galaxy A series smartphone launched in the country. The Galaxy A01 is the new entry-level budget phone from Samsung in the market. The line-up further includes Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A51 smartphones. And, there are new 5G mid-range smartphones that include the Galaxy A51 5G and the Galaxy A71 5G.Early this year, Samsung had announced the Galaxy A11 and the Galaxy A51, globally.

The Entry Level Galaxy Smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A01

A few months ago, Samsung quietly launched its budget Galaxy A01 smartphone in other markets. The company had now made it available in the US market as well. The Galaxy A01 comes with a 6.57-inches HD+ Infinity-V display. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 439 SoC powers the Galaxy A01. Further, the Galaxy A21 is featured in 2GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage that further supports microSD expansion of up to 512GB.

The Galaxy A01 hosts dual cameras on the back, featuring a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth-sensing camera. On the front, the device carries a 5MP selfie shooter. A 3000mAh battery powers the Galaxy A01 smartphone. Despite being the budget smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy A01 ships with Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out of the box.

The Galaxy A01 will be available in the US markets starting from April 9th and it is priced at $109 (Rs 8,300 approx.)

The Successor

Samsung Galaxy A21

The Galaxy A21 can be called as a mighty successor to the Galaxy A20 smartphone launched last year. Similar to the predecessor, the new Galaxy A21 features a 6.5-inches HD+ Infinity-O display. The Galaxy A21 comes with single 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage option, and there’s the expandable storage option for up to 512GB.

Samsung is yet to specify the processor that powers the Galaxy A21 smartphone.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A21 has a quad-camera setup. With the 16MP sensor acting as the primary lens, the device further features an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro sensor, and, a 2MP depth sensor as well. On the front, the Galaxy A21’s Infinity-O display carries a 13MP Selfie camera.

The Galaxy A21 smartphone is powered by a decent 4000mAh battery with Samsung’s fast charging capabilities. The device ships with Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out of the box. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, for authentication.

As for the pricing, the Galaxy A21 will be available in the US for $249 (Rs 18,900 approx.). The Indian availability of the Galaxy A21 is yet to be known.

As suggested, Samsung Galaxy A01 and Galaxy A21 are launched as part of its new six Galaxy A series smartphones. Going by ‘A Galaxy for Everyone’ tag-line, Samsung has announced the aforementioned smartphones in the US market.

