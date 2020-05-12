Poco F2 Pro 5G Launched With Flagship Specs & Quad Cameras

Poco F2 Pro 5G is now official. The mighty successor to the Poco F1 (also known ash Pocophone F1) is finally here. The Poco F2 Pro has been launched through an online-only streaming event.

The upgrade has been long overdue by the company ever since the launch of the predecessor, back in 2018. However, Poco backed by Xiaomi has launched a mid-range device back in February, this year, which is the Poco X2 smartphone. While many expected this to be the successor to the original, Poco had come with a mid-range device featuring Snapdragon 730G Soc, and also an affordable smartphone with 120Hz refresh rate display were some of the goodies packed into the Poco X2.

Design & Display

The Poco F2 Pro, on the design front, looks pretty much identical to Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 Pro. The flagship carries the full-screen design alongside quad rear cameras enclosed in circular modules.

The Poco F2 Pro comes with a massive full screen and no notch display. It is measured by 6.67-inches and achieves a screen to body ratio of 92.7%. It is a True AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The display also supports HR10+ support, and Widevine L1 certified. There’s also a 360-degree ambient light control feature as well. Further, the display also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Poco F2 Pro comes in four color variants that include — Fiber Gray, Neon Blue, Electric Purple, and Phantom White.

Poco F2 Pro Specifications

Under the hood, following the footsteps of the predecessor, the Poco F2 Pro comes with the latest flagship Qualcomm processor. The 5G powered Snapdragon 865 chipset is equipped underneath that achieves clock speeds of up to 2.84Ghz.

For improving performance, the Poco F2 Pro equipped with Liquid Cool Technology 2.0 to control heat dissipation. The technology includes multi-layer graphite, graphene, and Super VC, which claim to effectively control heat dissipation. For better gaming, the device comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

In terms of storage, the Poco F2 Pro is also equipped with faster LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage as well.

A 4700mAh battery powers the flagship Poco F2 Pro smartphone. It further supports the company/s 30W fast charging technology. It claims to achieve a 100% charge in 60-minutes.

The Poco F2 Pro ships with Android 10 and also has the latest Poco launcher 2.0. The operating system also supports the Dark Mode.

Poco F2 Pro Cameras

The Poco F2 Pro is equipped with four cameras, as suggested earlier. There’s a 64MP Sony IMX686 acting as the primary lens. It is accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, which has a 123-degree field of view. There’s also a 5MP tele macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear cameras also support 8K video recording. They also feature additional modes including Portrait video mode, and a Pro mode, and Night Mode 2.0.

On the front, there’s a 20MP pop-up selfie shooter camera, which supports slow motion selfies as well.

Lastly, the connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, NFC, IR Blaster, and 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C.

Pricing

The flagship Poco F2 Pro 5G is available in two storage variants. The base variant of the Poco F2 Pro 6GB+128GB variant starts at 499 Euros (Rs 40,800 approx) and the larger 8GB+256GB variant is priced at 599 Euros (Rs 49,000 approx). The global availability of the Poco F2 Pro is live now. The flagships can be bought through Gearbest and Aliexpress. Other e-commerce websites will also be selling the device soon.

