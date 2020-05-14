Honor 9X Pro Without Google Services Goes For Sale In India

Honor 9X Pro goes officially for sale in India. After the successful launch in the Chinese market, last year, Honor has chosen to bring the Honor 9X series to India, this year. While the Honor 9X has seen an early launch in the country, the company has now made official its premium Honor 9X Pro for sale.

The Honor 9X Pro is now available on Flipkart for Rs 14,999 as part of the introductory offer.

Huawei Mobile Services & App Gallery

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has made the Honor 9X Pro running on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) instead of the conventional Google Mobile Services — thanks to the trade ban imposed by the US on the company. To put that simpler, the device doesn’t ship with Google Play Store or Google Play Services for that matter.

The Honor 9X Pro instead has its own App Gallery. It not only showcases the traditional system apps, but there are several other prominent apps, which include the recently launched contact tracing app Aarogya Sethu — a government’s initiative to monitor the COVID 19 pandemic.

The other prominent apps include TrueCaller, PayTM, Flipkart, banking apps like HDFC, ICICI, and SBI. However, the apps that don’t include are Netflix, Amazon, and needless to say Google’s Google Maps, Photos, and more such. The company says that there are still additional multiple means to install your favorite apps on the Honor 9X Pro. It assures most of them will be added to the App Gallery soon.

Meanwhile, the other workarounds include installing apps through the Phone Clone app, sideloading using an APK, and Xender Application. Plus, if you still need more apps which you could install via the aforementioned methods, unfortunately, you need to find alternatives or rely on the browser version of the app, which could be frustrating.

The App Gallery is still a viable option on the Honor 9X Pro as it still holds the third position globally after Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. Besides, with workarounds, using the Honor 9X Pro shouldn’t be a difficulty.

Honor 9X Pro Specifications

It features a 6.59-inches FullView FHD+ Display (no notch or punch-hole) with a higher screen to body ratio of 92%.

The device is undeneath has Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, which is built on 7nm process that delivers clock speeds of up to 2.3Ghz. There’s GPU Turbo 3.0 mode accompanied by Liquid Cooling System as well.



The phone features triple rear cameras that include 48MP (f/1.8 aperture) primary lens, which features AI-powered Super Night Mode and Video Stabilization. It is accompanied by an 8MP Super Wide Angle Camera with a 120-degree field of view. The other sensor includes a 2MP Depth Assist Camera. On the front, there’s a 16MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and also features a 3D Portrait Lighting feature.

A decent 4000mAh battery capacity powers the Honor 9X Pro.

It supports Bluetooth 4.2, has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, has USB Type-C and also carries a Dynamic X Design all over the back.

The device features single storage variant with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It supports microSD expansion of up to 512GB.

For those who are wondering about the color options on the Honor 9X Pro, there are two-color variants — a Midnight Black and Phantom Purple.



Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates and you can follow us here on Twitter and Instagram.