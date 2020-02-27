MediaTek’s Newly Announced Helio P95 SoC to Support 64MP Cameras

Taiwan-based chipset maker MediaTek has announced its new Helio processor – Helio P95. This new chipset falls under the company’s Helio P series portfolio, which is also the predecessor to the earlier realised Helio P90 SoC, released in 2018. The new predecessor, the Helio P95 SoC is said to bring several new upgrades when it comes to performance, cameras, gaming and more.

In terms of build, the Helio P95 is an octa-core 64-bit processor built on two ARM Cortex-A75 CPUs and six ARM Cortex-A55 CPUs. The P95 has IMG PowerVR 9446 GPU that claims to have an increase of 10% in performance when compared to its predecessor, in addition, MediaTek is also using its HyperEngine tech, which should be bringing several enhancements when it comes to gaming performance as well. This GPU will be supporting displays for up to a resolution of 2520×1080.

The Helio P95 is also likely to feature AI enhancements, including secure and quicker facial recognition, which further enhances unlocking the smartphone and moreover can also be useful in mobile payment gateways. The chipset also comes with AI accelerate, and the company also claims that the chipset’s AI-camera processing would be faster that could perhaps help in bokeh shots captured with accurate edge detection.

The Helio P95 chipset also steps up its game in terms of the camera from its predecessor. Unlike the latter, which had supported a 48MP camera, now the former Helio P95 supports a 64MP sensor for high-resolution photographs. It also supports dual cameras featuring 24MP+16MP, which should be helpful to capture boke-live previews up to 30fps, according to the company.

In terms of memory, the Helio P95 chipset will be supporting up to 8GB RAM (i.e LPDD4x) and storage types of up to UFS 2.1. And, in terms of connectivity, the Helio P95 will support Dual VoLTEs with both the SIMs, further it will also be supporting Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth version 5.0.

On the whole, the newly announced MediaTek Helio 95 could likely be powering upcoming budget to below mid-range smartphones launching this year, however, the chipset maker hadn’t shed any details on what smartphones would be featuring this new chipset. Meanwhile, Qualcomm had shared the flagship phones that would shipping with the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC that includes the upcoming Black Shark 3 as well.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.