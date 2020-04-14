OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Launched With New Cameras & 5G Connectivity

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are now made official. Amidst the pandemic, OnePlus has managed to bring its much anticipated flagship devices. OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 smartphones globally. With the online-only event, the company had simultaneously unveiled the new flagships worldwide markets that include — India, US, UK, Germany, China, Japan and Australia as well.

The OnePlus 8 Pro launched at $899 and the regular OnePlus 8 pricing starts at $699. Pricing varies depending on the color variant.

It is evident that these OnePlus 8 devices fall in the premium segment from the company, hence they come with significant premium features too. To name a few both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are 5G enabled devices, feature new refresh rate displays, new cameras, new wireless charging capability and several other prominent features. While most of them have already been out there — thanks to the leaks, let us look at how many of them are official by the company.

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro, which is considered as an ‘ultra flagship’ smartphone from OnePlus comes with 5G connectivity now. It also features a new 120Hz refresh rate display, which is a significant shift from last year’s released 90Hz refresh rate display. The OnePlus 8 Pro also has 240Hz sampling rate display as well.

The new OnePlus 8 Pro launched with a QHD+ display measured 6.78-inches diagonally. It is a Fluid AMOLED Panel with a new 120Hz refresh rate. Also, for the first time OnePlus had opted for a punch-hole display instead of pop-up cameras, which we witnessed last year. The display also supports HDR10+ and comes with a dedicated MEMC chip, which will enhance 120Hz display watching experience by adding extra frames to your videos.

OnePlus has come with different color options this time, apart from the regular black variant. The OnePlus 8 Pro is offered in Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black color variants.

The latest OnePlus devices are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 5G processor that makes the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G ready. In terms of storage, the OnePlus 8 Pro is offered up to 12GB (LPDDR5) RAM and upto 256GB (UFS 3.0) of onboard storage.

OnePlus 8 Pro Has Four Rear Cameras

OnePlus has adopted quad rear cameras on the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone. The phone comes with dual 48MP rear cameras and a 8MP and 5MP additional sensors as well. One of the 48MP (Sony IMX689) cameras acts as a primary sensor and the other 48MP (Sony IMX 586) acts as an ultra wide angle camera. The 8MP sensor is a telephoto sensor that offers 30X Digital Zoom. And, the 5MP acts as a color filter camera. Up front, the OnePlus 8 Pro carries a 16MP selfie shooter in the punch hole cut out.

OnePlus New Wireless Charging

In terms of battery, the OnePlus 8 Pro provides a decent 4510mAh battery that further supports the company’s conventional Warp Charge 30T technology. So, what’s interesting with the Pro variant?, yes, it finally supports wireless charging. The company has introduced a new Warp Charge 30 Wireless — OnePlus’ new fast wireless charging dock for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Also, for the first time, OnePlus brings much requested IP rating to the the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone. The device is now IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8, on the other hand, also carries flagship specifications. It is the successor to the OnePlus 7 released last year. The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inches AMOLED Fluid 90Hz refresh rate display that also supports HDR10+. It is covered with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. The display also features a punch-hole similar to the big brother OnePlus 8 Pro. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9.

This curved display is enclosed in a glass back. And, interestingly, the OnePlus 8 is now offered in three new color variants that include — Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 8 also has Snapdragon 865 5G processor as it has Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem. The OnePlus 8 is offered in two LPDDR4x RAM variants that include an 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM, further accompanied by 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.



OnePlus 8 Comes With Triple Rear Cameras

Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8 features three cameras on the back. With 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor acting as the primary camera, the device also comes with 16MP ultra wide camera offering 116-degree field of view, and 2MP macro lens. Up front, the OnePlus 8 also comes with a 16MP selfie shooter placed in the punch hole cutout, on the top of the display.

A 4300mAh battery capacity powers the OnePlus 8 smartphone. While it doesn’t come with wireless charging support, it still supports OnePlus’ 30T Warp Charging tech.

Apart from 5G, both the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 support Wi-Fi 6. They feature Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Both the devices feature In-display fingerprint sensors and Face Unlock for authentication. Needless to say, these devices feature USB Type-C (USB 3.1) for charging and data transfers. The other connectivity options include, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, aptX and aptX HD.



Well, that wraps up about the OnePlus 8 series smartphones — OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8. The latest offerings are now available in the US. The Indian pricing and availability of both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro is yet to be known.



