OnePlus 8 Series Gets A Launch Date: What To Expect?

OnePlus 8 Series is all set to launch on April 14th. This has surprisingly coincided with the last date of the lockdown imposed in India. If you’re living under a rock and unaware, the government has imposed a lockdown in the country. That is due to the ongoing concerns of the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown was announced last week. That said, let’s look into what OnePlus has got to offer ahead of the launch two weeks from now.

14/04/2020 – The answer you all have been waiting for! Are you ready to #LeadwithSpeed with the new OnePlus 8 series? Get notified – https://t.co/XhICjV2k9b. #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/veENE0CbHY — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 30, 2020

There have been several leaks and rumors roaming around the web for quite some time. These leaks are all about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series smartphones. That includes expected specifications, and, recent leaks also showcased the devices’ color variants. Based on these leaks and rumors here’s what we need to expect from the upcoming OnePlus 8 Series.

Everything in the Leaks

According to a well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal and the popular German news website Winfuture.de, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be offered with a 120Hz refresh rate displays (also confirmed by OnePlus earlier) and the device will be offered in three new color variants. These color variants also get new marketing names including — Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green, and the conventional Onyx Black.

Addressing the displays here, OnePlus has confirmed that all the OnePlus 8 Series will be featuring 120Hz displays. This is a step up from last year’s released 90Hz refresh rate displays featured on OnePlus 7 and 7T series. Also, the company had mentioned all these new OnePlus 8 Series devices are 5G capable too, though India isn’t ready for it yet, it will beneficial for other global markets.

The other confirmed details of these OnePlus 8 Series include an Always-On display, which is likewise a long-awaited feature. The company is also using a custom made MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation). This acts to enhance the 120Hz display experience by adding extra frames for videos.

Apart from the confirmed specs leaked by the company, there are several leaks and rumors, which giveaway more details on the upcoming OnePlus 8 Series. The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inches Superfluid Curved 120Hz display. The display should further support MEMC, HDR10+ alongside the 10bit Always-On feature. The source also believes that the new Oxygen OS offered by the company is likely to be Smoother and Faster.

It is already evident that the forthcoming OnePlus 8 series smartphones are offered in three variants, which include — the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and a new OnePlus 8 Lite. However, another report from 9to5Google suggests this rumored OnePlus 8 Lite could be a revamp to the OnePlus X, released way back in 2015.

There were rumors stating that OnePlus 8 Lite, as the name suggests, would be a lighter version of OnePlus 8 devices. Meaning, the display wouldn’t feature higher refresh rates, and could also feature a mediocre processor too. The report also suggests that this revamped OnePlus X could have a OnePlus Z moniker and not the rumored OnePlus 8 Lite.

Quad Rear Cameras

Further, the internal specifications of the OnePlus 8 series are also shared widely on the web. The OnePlus 8 Series will be coming with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC that comes with Snapdragon X2 5G modem, making these devices 5G capable. The tipster has also revealed the cameras on the OnePlus 8 Pro device.

The OnePlus 8 Pro renders previously confirmed quad rear cameras and the expected specifications include two 48MP sensors that act as a primary sensor and ultra-wide sensor. Besides, the device will have an 8MP telephoto lens paired with a 5MP color filter lens.

Interesting New Colors

Meanwhile, the color variants, as suggested, appear very interesting with exciting two new colors. As you can see in the images provided, the Interstellar Glow surely appears brand new but ‘so-called’ Glacier Green reminds us of the color option we have seen on the OPPO Reno Series, specifically on the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom.

Apart from these color variants, there are other interesting rumors suggesting the OnePlus 8 Series could come with wireless charging and IP68 water resistance support. However, these features are still expected and none of them have been confirmed by the company yet.

Global Launch on April 14th

All in all, the forthcoming OnePlus 8 Series would be an interesting package that is set to be revealed on April 14th at 8:30 IST. Needless to say, the launch will take place globally at the same time via online streaming ‘cause of the pandemic. The OnePlus 8 Series would be available on Amazon as suggested by the teaser, but, considering the ongoing lockdown, it is still unclear whether the delivery services by the e-commerce platform will be available after the launch event.

