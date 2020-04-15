Xiaomi’s Redmi Launches AirDots S TWS Earbuds With Low-latency Game Mode

Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched the Mi Air 2S TWS earbuds with 24 hours of battery life. The company has been selling TWS earphones in China at an affordable price. Now, the company’s sub-brand Redmi came up with its own pair of TWS earbuds called Redmi AirDots S. The new AirDots S earbuds are the successor to the last year’s Redmi AirDots. In terms of design, the new earbuds look very much similar to its predecessors.

Just like newly launched Mi Air 2S, the Redmi AirDots S also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Compared to the AirDots, the new S variant offers new features. The company added a low-latency game mode for gamers which can be activated by tapping thrice. The game mode will drastically decrease the latency. The new AirDots S support seamless switching between mono and binaural modes.

The new-generation Bluetooth 5.0 chip on the AirDots S will offer a faster and stable connection. It also provides a 2x transmission rate compared to the previous generation. The AirDots S earbuds are also equipped with a Digital Signal Processing chip for intelligent environment noise reduction technology to offer high-quality audio calls. The customizable ear tips come in three sizes – small, medium and large.

Weighing at just 4.1 gram per earbud, the AirDots S TWS earbuds are lightweight and should be comfortable even when wearing for longer durations. Talking about the battery life, the earbuds offer 4 hours of continuous music playback and the charging case gives an additional 8 hours of playback time. Unlike the touch controls, the multifunctional physical buttons on the AirDots S are also mentioned to avoid accidental touches. A quick double-tap enables voice assistants like Google Assistant or Apple Siri.

The AirDots S are also IPX4 rated for splash resistance. Coming to the pricing, the new Redmi AirDots S is priced at CNY 99 (approx USD 14 / INR 1000) in China and is already up for grabs though Mi.com. As of now, the company hasn’t mentioned about the international availability of these TWS earbuds.