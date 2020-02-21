OPPO Find X2 tipped to be Launched on March 6th, Report

Last week, OPPO has announced its latest OPPO Reno 3 launch date in India, which is scheduled on March 2nd, this year. While the company is gearing up for its launch the country, in another news, it turns out OPPO has scheduled another event to launch its flagship, and the successor to its Find X, (which had been the revolutionary smartphone during its launch in 2018) –– the Find X2. This phone has been initially set to launch at MWC 2020, this year, however, the event had later been cancelled due to the dangerous Coronavirus outbreak. The company had later decided to unveil the phone in a separate event on February 22, which now had further moved to March 6th i.e next month. which is in time with OPPO Reno 3 launch in India.

According to the teaser image acquired by Playfuldroid, it is believed we could witness the much anticipated Find X2 smartphone from OPPO as early as next month. Multiple rumours are wandering around regarding the new design aesthetic of Find X2, which is expected to be futuristic, similar to its predecessor back in the day. It had been one of the first phones to feature slide mechanism, nowadays called ‘pop-up’ mechanism, which would eventually hide the cameras or LED flash too, when it comes to OPPO phones, like Find X and Reno.

Henceforth, the anticipation is quite real with the upcoming Find X2 smartphone from OPPO since the predecessor had created a blissful impact in the tech industry, at least in terms of design. The teaser acquired report further reveals, the futuristic Find X2 could also be featuring Snapdragon 865 SoC – the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm. As for the display, the Find X2 is believed to be featuring a 2K OLED Panel with refresh rates of up to 120Hz. In the previous leak from OPPO Vietnam listing, as suggested by the same report, had further revealed additional specifications of the upcoming Find X2 smartphone.

The leaked specifications include a 6.5-inches AMOLED display, could be a 2K panel, as mentioned, which is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Additionally, the device could also be equipped with 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, a battery capacity of 4065mAh and lastly, the Find X2 could possibly ship with Android 10-based ColorOS as well. The expected specifications of the cameras include — a triple camera setup on the back (may or may not feature slide/pop-up mechanism). And as for the technical specs regarding the optics, the Find X2 could comprise a 48MP primary lens, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto sensor as well. And also, the selfie shooter is supposedly another 32MP sensor, as suggested, these are expected specifications could be wrong too.

We just have to wait till the end of this month, since two OPPO phones — OPPO Reno 3 and the futuristic OPPO Find X2 are now confirmed to be unveiled in the first week of March.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.

Source