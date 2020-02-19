LG W10 Alpha with 5.7-inches HD+ Display goes Official in India for Rs 9,999

With the new LG K series line-up launch recently, which featured a trio of phones including — the LG K61, K51S and the K41S, the company has quietly launched its new budget smartphone under its W series called — the LG W10 Alpha. The phone is currently available for sale on its Indian website (which you can find it here), for under Rs 10,000 price point that makes it the new entrant in the budget segment in India, which usually is dominated by Xiaomi, Realme and the recently launched M series phones from Samsung as well. To join the bandwagon of budget smartphones in India, which usually is an aggressive market in the country.

The Korean tech giant had previously launched its LG W series, in the country last year, that included the LG W10 and LG W30 smartphones. The new LG W10 Alpha also falls in the same portfolio as it is also priced Rs 9,999. To make the cheaper, LG has opted to a Unisoc SC9863A (formerly known as Spreadtrum) SoC, which is a 1.6Ghz octa-core processor integrated with an eight-core ARM CortexTM-A55 processor that further supports IMG8322 with 3D graphics as well. It is further accompanied by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Upfront, the LG W10 Alpha features 5.71-inches HD+ display, which the company calls in FullVision RainDrop Display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen-to-body-ratio of 86.83%. In terms of optics, the LG W10 Alpha has a single 8MP rear camera that supports video recording of up to 1080p and also comes with additional features and modes including — Filters, Scenes, Bokeh and Beauty modes. The notch upfront also carries an 8MP selfie shooter which has AI-beautification mode as well.

Lastly, a 3450mAh battery powers the LG W10 Alpha that claims to have a standby time of 10 days. Another interesting claim from LG is that the W10 Alpha doesn’t have a physical fingerprint sensor instead relies on Face Unlock, which promises to take only 0.3 seconds to unlock the smartphone. And also, the W10 Alpha is a Dual 4G VoLTE support smartphone that ships with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. As mentioned, the LG W10 Alpha is available on LG India website for Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and is currently available in the Black colour variant. Needless to say, this happens to be the cheapest priced phone by LG in India.

