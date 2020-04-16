Smartphone Brands in India Donated Rs 41+ Crores, 160,000+ Masks & 7050+ PPE Suits

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has brought the smartphone production to a grinding halt with lockdown all over. Even smartphone sales became stagnant as the Government is allowing only the sales of essential products to curb the spread of the virus. However, smartphone brands have been actively involved in raising more awareness about the virus.

As per the information available on the internet, the majority of the smartphone brands have donated funds along with supplying essential medical equipment like masks and PPE suites. Most of the brands even extended the warranties on their product for 2-3 months.

HUAWEI

Huawei, the popular Chinese telecommunications company, had actively participated in curbing the Coronavirus when it initially started spreading in China. Recently, the company has donated Rs 7 crore towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PMCares Fund) and six other local state governments.

According to Economictimes, the company is also ready to offer the same technological solutions for the Indian government which helped the Chinese authorities fighting against the Coronavirus. It is mentioned to offer 5G+ thermal imaging which can accurately monitor a person’s temperature in real-time even when they are in motion.

OPPO

OPPO also announced that it had donated Rs 1 crore for Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund. The company also suspended operations in its manufacturing plants in the country during the lockdown period. Additionally, OPPO is also donating 60,000 masks to help prevent the Coronavirus spread.

OPPO salutes the bravery of all the front-line professionals. In solidarity with everyone fighting the battle against #Covid19, we are donating 60,000 masks to help prevent its spread. Let's do our bit and win together! pic.twitter.com/jq6lnEUkt8 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) April 9, 2020

LG

LG is also doing it’s part to give back financially during the Coronavirus Crisis. The company is donating Rs 2 crore to Akshayapatra to serve over 1 million meals to the migrant laborers and daily wage workers who are struggling to survive during this difficult time. It also mentioned donating products like Water Purifier, Air conditioners, & Refrigerator to the hospitals allotted for quarantine and isolation wards. Additionally, the South Korean company is providing basic amenities to the doctors and patients covering 50 state & district hospitals.

We are inspired by the abundant generosity of @LGIndia. Your contribution will help @AkshayaPatra serve 1 million meals as part of COVID-19 Relief Operations. This noble gesture shall bring relief to thousands & we extend sincere gratitude on behalf of all beneficiaries. — Shridhar Venkat (@ShridharVenkat) April 10, 2020

REALME

Realme, OPPO’s sister brand, will provide food ration through ‘Feed the Daily Wager’ by Zomato Feeding India. Two weeks worth of ration kit will be distributed to 25,000 people who lost their livelihood due to the lockdown.

Thank you @realmemobiles and @MadhavSheth1 for generously offering to support 25,000 people for 2 weeks, as part of #FeedTheDailyWager @FeedingIndia — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 8, 2020

VIVO

India is currently facing a severe shortage of medical gear including masks and PPE. While the Government is working to increase the production of essential gear, several companies are coming forward to donate them. Vivo has donated over 1 lakh masks to the healthcare workers in Maharashtra. As we all know, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with over 1574 positive cases.

Healthcare workers continue to work under extreme circumstances to fight against COVID-19.Presided by Rajesh Tope, Public Health &Family Welfare Minister, Maharashtra, vivo India donated over 1 lakh masks to healthcare workers in Maharashtra.#covid19 #CoronaRelief pic.twitter.com/YCyGxp6FUI — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 25, 2020

ONEPLUS

OnePlus recently announced to launch the OnePlus 8 series globally on April 14th. However, the company is also donating Rs 1 crore to the PMCares Fund to assist any actions taken to fight against this pandemic. The company also donated 7,050 PPE suites and 6,220 medical Goggles to the Government of Telangana to protect doctors, nurses, paramedics staff and other front-line medical personnel.

#COVID19 Huge thanks to @PeteLau CEO @OnePlus and Ramagopal Reddy, Head of R&D @OnePlus_IN for donating 7,050 PPE suites and 6,220 medical Goggles to augment the Telangana government's efforts to contain #coronavirus: Minister @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/A6axphvpka — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 3, 2020

SAMSUNG

Samsung is partnering with governments and local authorities to come over this terrible period. To combat the spread of Coronavirus, it is providing thousands of PPE kits which include Surgeon Gown, Face Mask, Gloves, Preventive Eye wear, Hood Cap and Shoe Cover. The company is also donating Infra-red Thermometers and Public Addressal systems to help authorities. Samsung is also providing Air Purifiers to improve the air quality at medical facilities.

It also mentioned donating cooked food packets to local communities around its manufacturing facilities in the country. As part of the Samsung Smart Healthcare citizenship program, the company also provided Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines to government hospitals. Samsung will be contributing Rs 15 crore to the PMCares Fund and Rs 5 crore to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Following up on our stated commitment to our fight against Covid-19, @SamsungIndia will contribute INR 20 crore to the union & state govts in #India, while continuing to engage with local community, administration & healthcare fraternity.https://t.co/FynglP0nQf — SamsungNewsroomIN (@SamsungNewsIN) April 14, 2020

XIAOMI

Xiaomi, which has been the No.1 smartphone brand in India for the last few years, confirmed that it is pledging Rs 15 crores to the fight against the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. It will be donating Rs 10 crores to the PMCares Fund and Chief Minister’s relief funds across various states. The company also partnered with Give India to raise Rs 1 crore to make hygiene kits available for 20,000 families. Additionally, Xiaomi is also partnering with NGOs to help the needy families during the lockdown period.

#Xiaomi is pledging ₹ 15 Cr. for: 1) Prime Minister's relief fund

2) CM's fund across states

3) Masks & suits for doctors

4) @GiveIndia partnership on Mi. com

5) Helping needy with NGOs Proud of team, partners & Mi Fans who are also contributing.#India 🇮🇳 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/1fg36N4fmP — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 31, 2020

You can also help our governments to fight the pandemic by contributing to PMCares fund or your respective state’s CM relief fund.