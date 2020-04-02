Aarogya Setu: Indian Government’s First Coronavirus Tracking App

The Indian government has launched Aarogya Setu, it’s first official Coronavirus tracking app in the country. The app utilizes phone users’ location data and Bluetooth to determine whether the user has ever been in the proximity of a CoVID-19 patient. This is achieved by the government’s Coronavirus patient database linked with the new Aarogya Setu app.

Over the past week, reports were suggesting that the government has been working on a coronavirus tracking app for both iOS and Android platforms. The beta version was named CoWIN 20, nonetheless, the government had now made it official for Android users under Aarogya Setu moniker in the Google Play Store. This new CoVid 19 tracking app falls under the government’s NIC eGov Mobile Apps category on the Play Store.

So, how does it work?

As suggested, the Aarogya Setu app is currently available for Android. iOS availability is yet to be known. If you’re an Android user you can install it right away by clicking here.

Once you have installed the app, it asks for the desired language and there are multiple languages available (the app provides a total of 11 languages support) making it more accessible country-wide.

You need to register your mobile number and provide necessary details like name, age, profession, international travel. After submitting the details it cross-checks the government’s database and also utilizes your Bluetooth proximity and suggests whether you’re safe or not. If you’re not safe, the app recommends you to isolate and take the necessary measures.

Do note that the data provided by the user is said to be encrypted and it is also sent to the government’s server anonymously.

Along with the provided data checking, the app also checks around six feet of users’ location on whether he/she was in the proximity of an infected patient using the device’s Bluetooth.

Map-like tracking

According to a TNW report, during the testing of the beta app, the underlying code of this very app had revealed much more information on how the app works. The report suggests an example, for instance, if a person had attended a gathering a while ago, and within few days, if someone at the gathering had been tested positive; the app utilizing the map-like tracing feature will notify the former user to take a COVID 19 test as the user had attended the gathering. Also, users could also get a call informing the same and warning the users to be cautious.

However, this map-like tracing feature was in the beta version launched by the government. The availability of this feature on the new official Aarogya Setu app is still unclear.

All in all, this is another preventive step from the government of India to track the Coronavirus patients and we also recommend our reader to install the app right away.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Real-time Tracker

For those who’re unaware, we have also created a Coronavirus tracking website called OneBP.com. The website shares real-time tracking of the ongoing global pandemic Covid 19 in India with which you can track the status of the crisis encountered globally and also within India. You can check the website right away by clicking here.

New Video – https://t.co/vzjTxvD0e7 Day #4 of #Lockdown21 – Made a Website on CoronaVirus in 5 Hours Do Visit #Coronavirus Real Time Counter & Live Dashboard – https://t.co/q3bFifj6TE v1.0 Share it with your friends over WhatsApp & let them know about the India Count. Pls RT! pic.twitter.com/sbA6k3oTF6 — Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) March 28, 2020

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates and you can follow us here on Twitter and Instagram.

Via | Source