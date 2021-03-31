New Smartphones, OTA Updates & Tech Launched in March 2021 – Monthly Wrap-up

In the month of March, there are several mid-range smartphone launches happened. For those who are looking for a flagship smartphone, Vivo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have unveiled their premium flagship smartphones with top-notch hardware. Moreover, several last-gen budget smartphones have also revealed the latest Android 11 update. In case if you have missed out on catching up smartphone-related in the last few weeks, scroll down to find all of the coverage.

Jio Announces “2G-Mukt Bharat” Plan For JioPhone Users



Reliance Jio has launched an all-new “2G-Mukt Bharat” plan for JioPhone users. For the existing JioPhone, this new 2021 plan comes with 1 year of validity and costs Rs 749. For the new JioPhone users, the JioPhone along with a 1-year plan will cost Rs 1,499. Meanwhile, the new JioPhone users can also choose the 2-year plan priced at Rs 1,999. The plan includes unlimited voice calls to any network and 2GB of high-speed 4G data per month. Apart from the initial payment, there will be no need for any monthly top-ups.

OnePlus Nord Receives Android 11 Update

After a long wait, OnePlus has finally released the Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 update for the OnePlus Nord users in India. The update comes in 2.9GB size and will be rolled out incrementally. The company also introduced a brand new UI design with various optimizations for better performance. Users can now enable/disable the dark mode directly from the quick setting panel. The company also added a new Story feature in the Gallery app which automatically creates weekly stories from the recently captured photos and videos.

Relame 8 and Realme 8 Pro Goes Official

After launching the Realme X7 and Narzo 30 smartphones, Realme has officially launched the Realme 8 series in India. Both the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro come with an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. While the Realme 8 comes with Helio G95 SoC, the Realme 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset. Both these are the first Realme smartphones to launch with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The Realme 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology. Whereas, the Realme 8 Pro with a slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery supports 65W SuperDart technology.

Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, & Galaxy A72 Launched in India

Samsung has launched three new Galaxy A smartphones in India – Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, & Galaxy A72. All three smartphones lack 5G connectivity and run on One UI 3 based on Android 11. On the front, the devices come with a Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A32 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 21,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 with better specifications will be available from Rs 26,499 and Rs 34,999 respectively. Samsung will be selling these new Galaxy A smartphones via online and offline stores across the country.

LG 48CX OLED TV Launched For Rs 1,99,990

LG’s new 48CX OLED TV is the smallest OLED TV to launch in India. The 48-inch TV comes with 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) resolution and uses self-lit LG OLED display technology. It is powered by Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI processor and features 40W 2.2 channel speakers. The LG 48CX OLED TV also supports Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Nvidia G-Sync, eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). Many of these features only work with a built-in HDMI 2.1 port. The TV also supports Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit.

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, & Note 10 Pro Max Launched

Xiaomi has officially launched three new smartphones under the Redmi Note 10 series. The Redmi Note 10 priced at Rs 11,999 is the most affordable smartphone in the lineup. Both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max come with similar hardware and are available from Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. While all three smartphones in the Redmi Note 10 series come with a Super AMOLED display, only the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max will support a 120Hz high refresh rate. The devices will feature a 5,000mAh battery and support 33W fast charging. While the Redmi Note 10 smartphones will be running on Android 11-based MIUI 12, users should also need to live with the ads.

TCL P725 4K HDR TVs Launched With Android TV 11 OS

The new P725 series 4K HDR TVs from TCL are now officially launched in India. The 2021 TCL TVs come in 43″, 50″, 55″, and 65″ sizes and are powered by the latest Android TV 11 OS. Along with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast, the TVs also come equipped with hands-free voice control 2.0. There is also a built-in video call camera for making video calls via Google Duo. All the four P725 4K HDR TVs offer 4K Ultra HD resolution and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. There are also two 12W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The voice remote offered with these TVs also features shortcut buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, and ZEE5. The TCL P725 4K HDR TVs will be available on Amazon.in starting from Rs 41,990.

OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, & OnePlus 9 Pro Launched

OnePlus has launched three smartphones under the new OnePlus 9 series. The OnePlus 9R powered by Snapdragon 870 is the most affordable smartphone in the lineup. It is priced at Rs 39,999 and is just a minor upgrade to the last year’s OnePlus 8T. Coming to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, both these devices are powered by the Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform. While the OnePlus 9 starts from Rs 49,999, the top-of-the-line OnePlus 9 Pro starts from Rs 64,999. All three OnePlus 9 smartphones come with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box. The company also launched the Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger priced at Rs 5,990.

OnePlus Watch Launched In India For Rs 16,999

As teased earlier, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Watch alongside the OnePlus 9 series in India. It comes with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass. Instead of Google’s Wear OS, the OnePlus Watch will be running on proprietary RTOS. With the IP68 certification, the smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 meters. As of now, the OnePlus smartwatch can only be paired with smartphones running on Android 6.0 and above. It comes in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver color options. While the OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 16,999, it will be available at a special launch price of Rs 14,999 in April 2021.

Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51, & Galaxy A50 Receives Android 11 Update

Samsung has released the Android 11 update for a few Galaxy A and Galaxy M smartphones in the month of March. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy A50 comes in 1.87GB size and includes the March 2021 Android security patch update. The company also rolled out the One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51 smartphones in India. While the Galaxy M51 gets the March Android security patch update, the latest OTA update for the Galaxy M31s comes with February’s Android security patch update. The latest One UI updates bring new privacy controls, one-time permissions, and enhanced Digital Wellbeing.

Xiaomi Officially Unveils Mi Smart Band 6

China’s Xiaomi has launched the Mi Smart Band 6 in Europe for €44.99 (approx. Rs 3,850). While the company also launched another variant of the Mi Smart Band 6 with NFC support, its availability is only limited to China. It comes with a 1.53-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 152 by 486 pixels resolution. The Mi Smart Band also comes equipped with Heart Rate and SpO2 sensors. With the 125mAh battery, the latest Mi Band 6 can last up to 14 days on a single full charge. Just like its predecessor, it can also be charged using a magnetic charger. The Mi Smart Band 6 is also water-resistant up to 50 meters and supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE. As of now, there is no information about the Mi Band 6 price in India.

Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite, & Mi 11i Smartphones Launched

Xiaomi has launched two new Snapdragon 888-powered smartphones — Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. Apart from the secondary 1.1-inch display and a better rear camera setup, the Mi 11 Ultra offers the same hardware as the Mi 11 Pro. Both the devices come with a 6.81-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display and include LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 flash storage. The devices also support 67W wired fast charging and 67W wireless fast charging. There is also an affordable Mi 11i featuring the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. Xiaomi also launched 4G and 5G versions of the Mi 11 Lite powered by Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 780G Mobile Platforms, respectively. All these new smartphones will be running on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

Motorola Launches Moto G50 and Moto G100 5G Smartphones

As announced earlier, Motorola has launched the Moto G100 smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform. It sports a 90Hz LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and runs on Android 11 out of the box. The device also packs up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 flash storage. Interestingly, Motorola also decided to include a MicroSD card slot using the hybrid SIM slot. It is priced at €499 and comes in Iridescent Ocean and Iridescent Sky color options. The company also launched an affordable 5G smartphone called Moto G50 featuring the Snapdragon 480 Mobile Platform. It comes in Steel Grey and Aqua Green colors. The Moto G50 will be available soon in Europe for €249.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro Rugged Smartphone Now Available In India

Amazfit has launched the T-Rex Pro rugged smartwatch in the Indian market for Rs 12,999. It comes with MIL-STD 810G certification for its durability and is water-resistant up to 100 meters. The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360 by 360 pixels resolution. With the 390mAh battery, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro can offer up to 18 days of battery life. It runs on the proprietary Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) and can be used with Android and iOS smartphones. In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.0 LE and built-in GPS. It comes in Meteorite Black, Desert Gray, and Steel Blue colors and is available on Amazon.in.

Vivo Launches X60, X60 Pro, & X60 Pro+ Smartphones

Vivo three smartphones with high-end specifications in India. The Vivo X60 Pro+ powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset is priced at Rs 69,990. It comes with a 6.56-inch AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The X60 Pro+ comes with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 32MP portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope-style telephoto camera. On the other hand, the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform. While the Vivo X60 starts from Rs 37,990, the X60 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990. All three smartphones will be running on FundTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. Vivo is also offering two years of warranty with every Vivo X60 smartphone.

Snapdragon 888-powered iQOO 7 Coming To India

iQOO 7 is one of the first smartphones to launch with the all-new Snapdragon 888 chipset. While it currently available only in China, the company has posted a teaser confirming the India launch. While there is no confirmation over the launch date, the iQOO 7 price in India will be under Rs 40,000. Currently, the OnePlus 9 5G and ASUS ROG Phone 5 priced at Rs 49,999 are the most affordable Snapdragon 888 smartphones in India. Speaking of the specifications of the iQOO 7, it comes with a 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The device packs a smaller 4,000mAh battery but supports 120W ultra-fast flash charging.

POCO X3 Pro Makes Its India Debut For Rs 18,999

POCO X3 Pro is the latest mid-range smartphone to launch in India. On the front, it sports the same 120Hz punch-hole LCD display as seen on the POCO X3. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Mobile Platform. However, it lacks the 5G modem for next-generation connectivity. The device comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. The POCO X3 Pro comes with a 5,160mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. It will be available from April 6th for Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999 for the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, respectively.

OPPO F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ Unveiled

OPPO has launched the F19 smartphones as the successor to the last year’s F17 smartphones. While the F19 pro comes with the Helio P95 chipset, the F19 Pro+ is powered by the 5G-capable Dimensity 800U chipset. Both the devices come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The quad-camera setup on the rear includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera on the front. While the OPPO F19 Pro is priced at Rs 21,490, the F19 Pro+ comes with a price tag of Rs 25,990.

