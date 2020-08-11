HTC Wildfire E2 Goes Official With Helio P22 SoC & HD+ Display

HTC unveiled the Wildfire R70 smartphone with entry-level specifications in February this year. Today, the company launched a new budget Android smartphone called Wildfire E2 with similar specifications. It is priced at RUB 8,760 (approx. INR 8,900) and comes in Blue and Black color options.

Considering its cheaper price tag, we shouldn’t be complaining about the plastic build design. From the image, it seems to come with a textured finish curved body in gradient finish. Talking about the specifications, the Wildfire E2 sports a 6.27-inch IPS display on the front with HD+ (1560 × 720 pixels) resolution.

Under the hood is the 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. It comes coupled with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 3GB/4GB of RAM. While the 3GB RAM variant gets 32GB of internal storage, the 4GB RAM variant offers 64GB of internal storage. Also, there is a MicroSD card slot for further expansion of storage.

It runs Android 10 out of the box. In terms of optics, the Wildfire E2 comes with 16MP + 2MP dual-camera setup on the rear and an 8MP single selfie camera on the front. There is also a circular fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and features USB Type-C port for 10W (5V/2A) charging.

The HTC Wildfire E2 measures 158.4 x 75.9 x 8.95 mm and weighs 173.5 grams. Both the power button and volume rocker are placed on the right edge of the device. As of now, the company is yet to announce the Wildfire E2 in other markets. A couple of months back, the company also launched its first-ever 5G smartphone.

However, the new HTC U20 5G is only limited to its home country Taiwan. It comes powered by the Snapdragon 765g 5G Mobile Platform and supports sub-6GHz 5G bands. It was announced alongside the mid-range Desire 20 Pro smartphone.