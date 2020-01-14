Honor 9X Smartphone Launched in India along with Honor Magic Watch 2 & Honor Band 5i

Honor has launched its 9X smartphone in India today at a starting price of Rs. 13,999. Huawei sub-brand has launched this new device in the country at an event in New Delhi and has also launched the Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i. Initially, the Honor 9X smartphone was launched in China last year in the month of July along with the Honor 9X Pro and even the other two wearables were already launched in China.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 has been priced at Rs. 11,999 for the Agate Black color variant and Rs. 14,999 for the Sakura Gold. On the other hand, the Honor Band 5i has been priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. All these devices will be getting 10 percent on ICICI bank credit card and Kotak bank Debit and Credit card. The Honor 9X will be available from 19th to 22nd January on Flipkart.

Coming to the specs of the Honor 9X smartphone, it will be coming with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Honor FullView Display. Under the hood, there is Hisilicon Kirin 710F SoC coupled with 4GB / 6GB of RAM. In the rear, there is a 48MP main camera + 8MP Super-Wide-angle camera + 2MP Depth-Assist AI Camera. For selfies, Honor has provided the phone with a 16MP AI pop-up camera.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the back and the device also supports facial unlocking. There is a 4000mAh battery on the phone with 10W charging support. It comes out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system based on EMUI 9.1. Comment in the section below if you are planning to get any of these products and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.