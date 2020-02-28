Vivo Z6 5G Smartphone Debuts in China with Snapdragon 765G & 48MP Quad Rear cameras

Vivo has debuted its first 5G smartphone in China. The Chinese OEM had launched its Vivo Z6 5G smartphone, which the company had been teasing for a week now. Well, most of its specifications have already been confirmed by the company over the past week. The anticipated Vivo Z6 5G smartphone has now been launched at CNY 2198 (which translates to Rs 23,000 approx.) for the base variant, there’s also a larger storage variant, which is priced ar CNY 2598 (Rs 27,000 approx.).

As for the display, the Vivo Z6 5G will be featuring a 6.57-inches full HD+ LCD display that sports a punch-hole display that achieves a screen-to-body-ratio of 90.74% and it is also a 20:9 aspect ratio display. This display is enclosed in a 3D curved design of Vivo Z6 that features quad cameras on the back alongside a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Z6 5G, the company’s first 5G smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s 5G-supported Snapdragon 765G chipset, which is an octa-core processor with clock speeds of up to 2.4Hz, which further comes with Adreno 620 GPU, for gaming. To provide immersive gaming with heat dissipation, the company has provided liquid cooling technology on its Vivo Z6 5G smartphone. Further, it features Multi Turbo 3.0, Game Space 3.0 modes for more immersive gameplay.

The storage options on the Vivo Z6 smartphone include a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB onboard storage and an 8GB RAM with 128GB built-in storage. The storage also has microSD expansion as well. On the software front, the Vivo Z6 ships with Android 10-based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Z6 5G, as mentioned, is equipped with four rear cameras that includes a 48MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, followed by an 8MP f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle sensor, that has a 112-degree field of view, which is further followed by a macro lens of 2MP with f/2.4 aperture and lastly, a 2MP depth-sensing camera as well. Upfront, the punch-hole carries a 16MP selfie shooter.

Lastly, the Vivo Z6 5G is powered by a massive 5000mAh battery that further supports Vivo’s 44W ultra-fast charging support that is said to be achieving a full charge of the device in an hour (65-minutes, to be precise) or so. The connectivity options include – the much-anticipated 5G, followed by LTE, supports NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and comes with USB Type-C for charging and data transfers.

The Vivo Z6 5G will be available for pre-order in China starting from February 29th and the device will be featuring in Ice Age Blue, Interstellar Silver and Aurora Black colour variants.

