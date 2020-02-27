LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen, 64MP Rear cameras & Snapdragon 865 SoC Announced

LG had announced its latest flagship smartphone – the LG V60 ThinQ 5G. As the name suggests this is the new 5G entrant from LG, which also happens to be a successor to the last year released LG V50 ThinQ smartphone, showcased last year at MWC (you can check it in the video below). It was the first unusual implementation of the dual-screen display, back then. Nonetheless, the next iteration, LG V60 ThinQ is here and let’s dig in on what it has got to offer.

Firstly, the new flagship appears similar to the predecessor, in design, but the internals are improved, according to LG. The phone still comes with a dual-screen display, featuring a 6.8-inches FHD+ P-OLED Full Vision display. It has a dewdrop notch for the selfie camera and the OLED display comes with a pixel density of 395ppi, also, there aren’t any intricate refresh rates here. The LG Dual screen also comes with the same design and resolutions as the primary display, also has a notch, without a camera. Meaning, LG had opted to same display panels on the LG V60 ThinQ smartphone.

Digging further into the technical specifications, which are said to be improved from the predecessor, the LG V60 ThinQ is powered by the latest Qualcomm’s flagship 5G chipset. The Snapdragon 865 SoC powers the phone coupled with Snapdragon X55 5G modem, since it’s a 5G capable phone, it also supports Sub-6Hz networks as well.

In terms of optics, LG had opted to a triple cameras setup, of which, two-act as primary sensors and the third one comes as a ToF sensor. In detail, the V60 ThinQ comprises of a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture accompanied by a secondary Super Wide-angle camera, which is of 13MP and comes with an aperture of f/1.9. As mentioned, the third lens is a depth-sensing ToF camera.

For video recording, the LG V60 ThinQ cameras support up to 8K, which further supports a new feature from LG, named ‘Voice Bokeh’ that is said to separate users’ voices from background noise that’s being recorded. That is said to be reducing excess noise while recording. The company also equips its LG 3D sound engine in this flagship phone, which is an audio processing technology borrowed from LG OLED TVs. As for the selfie shooter is concerned, LG had opted for a single 10MP camera with f/1.9 aperture.

The LG V60 ThinQ will be available in two storage variants, including an 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant or the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Both the variants also support microSD expansion of up to 2TB. On the software front, the LG V60 ThinQ ships with Android 10 out-of-the-box. A whopping 5,000mAh battery capacity powers the V60 ThinQ, which further supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology.

To sum up, the latest LG V60 ThinQ also offers four microphones, it has 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad Dac supported 3.5mm headphone jack, HDR 10+ support, In-display fingerprint sensor – for authentication, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and the phone will be available in Classy Blue and Classy White colour variants.

The connectivity options include – 5G/4G/3G/2G, supports Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and has USB 3.1 Type-C port, for charging and data transfers. And lastly, the dual-screen comes with a 2.1-inch monochrome cover display on top, and the folding type is said to be a 360-degree free stop hinge. The available colours in which it will feature are Black and White.

On the whole, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G appears to be a mighty successor when compared to V50 ThinQ by sticking with identical design and upgraded internals. That said, the new 5G LG V60 ThinQ would be first available in North America, Europe and Asian markets. The pricing and availability in India is yet to be known.

