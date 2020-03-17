Vivo V19 Smartphone With Dual Punch Hole AMOLED Display Gets a Launch Date in India

After its recent Indonesia launch, the Vivo V19 is set to enter into the Indian market this month. Despite carrying the same moniker Vivo is said to be launching a different variant in the country. This can certainly be confirmed from the teaser image put up by Vivo on its Twitter handle. Unlike the Indonesian variant, the Vivo V19 will be featuring a dual-camera punch-hole display and the internal specifications are also expected to be different. The Indonesian variant launched earlier, is identical to the Vivo V17 smartphone launched in India in late December of last year.

That said, the new Vivo V19 smartphone teased by the Chinese OEM maker will be launching on March 26th in India. Unfortunately, that is all that has been revealed in the teaser image, which showcases a full-screen display with punch hole setup for the dual selfie shooters. However, there are expected specifications that differ from the Vivo V19 launched in Indonesia to the variant that will be launching end of this month in the country. While the former is powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC, the upcoming Vivo V19 in India is believed to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 712 chipset.

As for the other technical specifications according to 91Mobiles report, the upcoming Vivo V19 is ought to bring a 6.44-inches AMOLED FHD+ display that has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The new Vivo V19 is expected to be featuring in 8GB RAM variant coupled with either 128GB or 256GB in internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V19 will be sporting L-shaped cameras mounted on the rear comprising of four cameras, with 48MP as a primary senor backed by ultra-wide, macro and depth sensors. On the other hand, the dual selfie shooter upfront is likely to be coming with a 32MP primary lens coupled within an 8MP sensor as well. The phone will be shipping with Android 10-based FuntouchOS out of the box. Also, the Vivo V19 is anticipated to be powered by a decent 4500mAh battery that further supports the company’s latest 33W fast charging technology.

The upcoming Vivo V19 is also predicted to be falling under the mid-range segment in India when launched on March 26th.

Via