This is the New Honor 30S in Orange with Four Cameras: Leak

Here’s the first look of the upcoming smartphone from Honor — the Honor 30S. Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor is set to be bringing this new mid-range smartphone this year, which sports a new Orange colour variant. This new orange colour alternative of the Honor 30S device has been leaked — thanks to the folks at XDA Developers. While this upcoming Honor 30S shines in this new Orange colour there’s also a White colour variant spotted earlier as well.

These new images of the alleged Honor 30S smartphone also reveals the smartphone featuring four cameras on the back. An earlier report from GSMArena has also informed what to expect from the new Honor the 30S smartphone. The report had referred a 3C certification of the device, which had further revealed a few of the technical specifications of the Honor 30S smartphone.

Of which, the prominent one is that the upcoming mid-range smartphone from Honor, the Honor 30S will be powered by Huawei’s HliSilicon Kirin 820 chipset. This is said to be the latest mid-range chipset from the company, which is also 5G capable. Hence, this makes one of the first 5G mid-range smartphones from Honor. Also, going by the images, it is pretty evident that the design is inspired by the flagship Honor V30 smartphone, as the latter had also featured a similar rear cameras module.

While the flagship had triple cameras, this new Honor 30S could possibly come with four cameras, at least that’s what the leaked images suggest. Also, this new mid-range Honor 30S reportedly supports the company’s 40W charging technology, which would be considerably effective for a mid-range smartphone. Moreover, the renders also reveal that the Honor 30S will also include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which can simulatneously act as power button as well.

The colours and the leaked specifications of the Honor 30S are now surfaced online — thanks to the leaks and that’s about it, for now. Further launch details and pricing or the availability of the device are yet to be announced by Honor.

Source 1 | Source 2