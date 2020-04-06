Vivo V19 Launched With Dual Selfie Cameras Globally

Vivo V19 is now official. The company launched the Vivo V19 smartphone globally. The phone was earlier scheduled to launch on March 26th in the Indian market. It was delayed due to the ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. (We have launched a real-time Coronavirus tracker site, which you can check here).

The Vivo V19 was announced initially in the Indonesian market. The device was nothing but a rebranded version Vivo V17 launched back in 2019. Regardless, the global variant of the device features different specifications when compared to the variant launched in Indonesia.

Design

Vivo V19 smartphone comes with a full-screen display featuring dual selfie cameras in a capsule-shaped punch-hole. This is similar to other premium flagship devices out there, Galaxy S20+, for instance. Also, this is the first smartphone from Vivo to come with dual selfie punch-hole cameras on the front. This new display measures a 6.44-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED screen. This full-screen display is enclosed in a glass back that houses rear cameras. The Vivo V19 smartphone will be available two color variants — Sleek Silver and Gleam Black.

Technical Specifications

Under the hood, the Vivo V19 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 712 SoC. The chipset is built on a 10nm process and utilizes 8x Kryo CPU that delivers clock speeds of up to 2.3GHz. To accompany the processor, it comes with Adreno 616 GPU. Further, the Vivo V19 is offered in a single 8GB RAM variant but coupled with either 128 or 256GB of onboard storage options.

As for the battery, the Vivo V19 packs in a decent 4500mAh battery that further supports Vivo’s 33W fast charge technology. The connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 support, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Dual SIM, USB Type-C for charging and data transfers. For authentication, the Vivo V19 is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Cameras

The Vivo sports dual selfie cameras as mentioned, including a 32MP primary shooter with f/2.08 aperture and an 8MP secondary wide-angle sensor with f/2.28 aperture. On the back, the Vivo V19 features four cameras consisting of a 48MP (f/1.79 aperture). There’s an 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. Also, there are two 2MP cameras including a bokeh sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4.

In addition, the selfie cameras also feature modes including — Super Night Selfie and Super Wide-angle selfie. Besides, the rear camera on the Vivo V19 also supports Super Night Mode, Ultra stable and Art portrait video modes.

Lastly, the Vivo V19 ships with Google’s latest Android 10 based FunTouchOS 10 out of the box. The pricing and availability of Vivo V19 smartphone in global markets including the Indian market and is yet to be known. The Vivo India website still suggests that Vivo V19 is said to be coming soon.

