Realme Narzo 10 and 10A Launched With New MediaTek Helio SoCs

Realme has finally launched its new Realme Narzo series smartphones in India. The company had initially announced its new series targeting millennials in the country last month. After multiple delays due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Realme has now launched Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A smartphones. The company had also announced that there would be multiple Narzo series smartphones this year in the country. Realme Narzo 10 and 10A smartphones were launched via an online-only streaming event in India.

Realme Narzo 10A

Design

The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inches mini drop notch display. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and the display further achieves a screen to body ratio of 89.8%. The display is enclosed in the plastic body build with a massive realme logo on the back. The back of the Realme Narzo 10A also carries a fingerprint sensor and also the phone is said to be scratch resistant as well. The Realme Narzo 10 will be available in So Blue and So White color variants.

Realme Narzo 10A Specifications

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It is an octa-core processor built on a 12nm process that achieves clock speeds of 2.0Ghz. It has Mali G52 GPU for gaming. The Realme Narzo 10A will be available in only one storage variant, which is 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. However, there’s an expandable storage option for up to 256GB.

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a massive 5000mAh battery. The Narzo 10A also supports reverse charging through an OTG cable.

Cameras

The Realme Narzo 10A features triple AI-powered rear cameras. With a 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) camera acting as the primary sensor, there’s a 2MP portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture and also a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Realme Narzo 10A has a 5MP selfie shooter that has an aperture of f/2.4. It has AI portrait, Panoselfie, and Portrait AI Beatification modes as well.

Realme Narzo 10

Design

The Realme Narzo 10 has a 6.5-inches mini drop notch display with a screen to body ratio of 89.9%. Unlike the Narzo 10A, the Realme Narzo 10 comes with Master Design similar to what we have seen on the earlier released on the Realme X Master Edition. For those unaware, the design was first created by designer Naoto Fukasawa for the Realme X series, which is now made available for the new Realme Narzo 10 as well. The Realme Narzo 10 is featured in That White and That Green color variants. The device also carries a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Realme Narzo 10 Specifications

For the first time, the latest MediaTek Helio G80 chipset powers the Realme Narzo 10 smartphone. It is an octa-core processor that also comes with Mali G52 GPU for gaming. At the event, the company had disclosed that this device achieves more than 200K scores on the Antutu ratings. Similar to the Narzo 10A, the Realme Narzo also features a single storage variant — 4GB RAM+128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD.

The Realme Narzo 10 also packs in a massive 5000mAh battery, but unlike the Narzo 10A, it comes with the company’s 18W Quick Charge support, via USB Type-C.

Cameras

The Realme Narzo 10 comes equipped with AI Quad Rear Cameras. The large 48MP camera is accompanied by a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle and there’s a 4cm macro lens in addition to a B&W portrait lens as well. These cameras also feature Super NightScape Mode to achieve better low light photography. The front mini drop notch carries a 16MP AI-powered selfie shooter, which comes with f/2.0 aperture and different modes including the AI Beautification mode.

Lastly, both the Realme Narzo series phones are Dual SIM supported. They ship with Android 10 based Realme UI out of the box.

Pricing

The Realme Narzo 10 will be sold for Rs 11,999 (4GB+128GB) and the Realme Narzo 10A (3GB+32GB) for Rs 8,499. The Narzo 10’s first sale starts on 18th May and the Narzo 10A stars on 22nd May, both at noon And, both the devices will be made available on Flipkart and the Realme website.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates and you can follow us here on Twitter and Instagram.