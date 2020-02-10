Realme X50 Pro 5G Confirmed to be Announced on Feb 24 at the MWC 2020

Realme has been teasing its X50 Pro 5G smartphone from a few days and the company has now confirmed that its flagship device will be launched on the 24th of February at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The teaser image was shared with the invite that shows the smartphone and it will be coming with a dual punch-hole-cut out on the front showing a dual front camera setup.

Realme’s CMO – Xu Qi Chase has recently confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will be coming with the model number RMX2071 which will be powered with the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Since it will be supporting 5G connectivity, it should be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 chipset.

According to the earlier leaks, the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone will be coming with a Full HD+ display with the screen resolutions of 2400 x 1080 pixels with an aspect ratio of 20:9 along with 120Hz refresh rate. As of now the battery capacity is unknown but expected to feature a 50W fast charging technology support with a big battery. There isn’t any information on the camera sensors also as of now.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch at MWC 2020 which is scheduled on the 24th of February at 10 AM CEST. The device should also be coming out of the box with the Android 10 operating system with the companies own UI on top. Comment in the section below if you have been waiting for the device and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.