Apple iPhone 9 (iPhone SE 2) could launch as early as next month: Report

The much anticipated iPhone 9 — successor to the iPhone SE could reportedly launch by the end of next month, according to a German iPhone news website – iPhone-ticker.de. The website had confirmed this by citing the source from Apple environment and the iPhone is to likely launch by March-end, could be by March 31st and the availability or pre-orders of it could start as early as in the first week of April – April 3rd to be precise. For your information, the predecessor, the iPhone SE had also been launched in the month of March, four years ago, in 2016, which could be followed by the successor – the iPhone 9 this year as well.

The awaited successor, iPhone 9, which is likely to launch next month has been a much-awaited refresh for the iPhone SE, launched back in 2016. Several rumours and leaks were floating around for the past couple of years suggesting iPhone SE 2 in the works, and earlier reports have also been suggesting Apple had cancelled those plans altogether. Regardless, the iPhone SE successor had also been in the news fro the past few months and reports suggested that Apple would go with it’s successful and most loved iPhone 8 design, which has been the standard from the refreshed iPhone 6 design since it’s launch. Apple had previously adopted the successful design aesthetic of the iPhone 5 for the iPhone SE, launched four years ago. Well, it now appears the successor could be following the same with Apple’s next loved iPhone 6 – iPhone 8 form factor, for the iPhone 9 launch next month.

For the past couple of years, Apple had been conducting events in March, to offer its services, like Apple News+, Apple TV+ and also launching refreshed iPad models as well in addition to the iPhone SE launch in 2016 too. Following the footprints of the predecessor, the iPhone 9 could also be bringing up the top-of-the-line specifications, such as the A13 Bionic processor, which powered the iPhone 11 series hosted in an iPhone 8 depiction. However, there could be a lot of trade-offs to make it a cost-effective iPhone by dropping other gold features from Apple including OLED displays, multiple cameras and FaceID as well. The report further suggests that the anticipated iPhone 9 could be shipping with iOS 13.4 out-of-the-box as the next version iOS could only be announced at WWDC this year, most likely in June followed by a new set of iPhones (iPhone 12 series) in September, later this year.

