Realme C3s Listed on Bluetooth SIG, Reveals Triple Rear Cameras & More – Details

The upcoming Realme C3s is set to go official soon as the device has already passed a few certifications. This entry-level device has now received the Bluetooth SIG certification and the listing of the same reveals the model number RMX2020. The listing of the phone also reveals a few of the specs that include a triple rear camera, 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio X20 SoC and more.

The Realme C3s has been certified by the FCC (United States Federal Communications Commission) and Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) already and has now received this Bluetooth SIG certification. According to the listing the triple camera setup is equipped with a 13MP main camera sensor along with a pair of 2 MP cameras. Although the camera types are not mentioned in the listing we can assume them to be a depth sensor and a wide-angle sensor.

Furthermore, the smartphone is said to be coming with a 5MP camera sensor for selfie and will be sporting a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. The entry-level device will be powered with MediaTek Helio X20 SoC and also the presence of a 5000mAh battery on it. It will be coming with connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE and more. Out of the box, the handset will be featured with Colour OS 7.0 although the Android version is not been mentioned in the listing.

The Realme C3 was launched recently and the upcoming Realme C3s has been certified it looks like the handset is almost ready for the announcement. The handset is also going to be coming with a fingerprint sensor on the rear and more details about the same should be known in the coming days. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

Via