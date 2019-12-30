Realme Trademarks the Names ‘DART’ & ‘SUPERDART’ for its Fast Charging Technologies

OPPO launched a new fast-charging technology called VOOC Flash Charge in 2014. It’s patented fast charging technology is now used in OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme smartphones. OnePlus rebranded the VOOC Flash Charge as Warp Charge for its smartphones. On the other hand, Realme is offering fast charging technology under the same as OPPO. Even the Realme smartphones are powered by the OPPO’s ColorOS. In the future, Realme will be using its own customized UI based on ColorOS 7 and Android 10.

The Realme UI based on ColorOS 7 will offer stock-Android like features even though the devices basically run on ColorOS. Apart from the changes to UI, Realme also seems to be rebranding the OPPO’s VOOC Flash Charge technology. Realme has trademarked DART & SUPERDART names for its own fast charging technology. The company might make an official announcement about the DART & SUPERDART fast charging technologies at the upcoming Realme X50 launch event.

Realme will be launching Realme X50 5G smartphone along with the Realme Buds Air on January 7th in China. As per the leaks, the Realme X50 comes with 30W (5V/6A) VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support. The company could rebrand the VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 as DART. The Super VOOC Flash Charge technology which is currently offered with the Realme X2 Pro might get rebranded as SUPERDART. With the Super VOOC’s 50W output, the Realme X2 Pro can be charged from 0% to 100% in just 35 minutes.

The company is also expected to soon introduce the Super VOOC Flash Charge 2.0 technology which offers 65W output. Currently, OPPO Reno Ace is the only smartphone that supports the new 65W fast charging technology. Apart from the smartphones, Realme also hinted about launching power banks with VOOC Flash Charge support. Stay tuned on Phone Radar for more details!

