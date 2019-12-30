How to Remove Content Recommendations in ColorOS on Realme Smartphones

A couple of months back, a new update to the Realme 1 smartphone started showing ads in the system apps. The ads started appearing as the new ‘Content Recommendations’ option in the settings menu is enabled by default on Realme smartphones. We have seen ads in the budget smartphones from several other manufacturers including Xiaomi’s Redmi and Samsung. The cutthroat competition in the market has led the way to subsidize smartphones to stay ahead of the competitors and later recouping the money by showing ads.

The ads are shown via system apps or notifications panel. While not many manufacturers offer an option to disable the ads or content recommendations as they call them, Realme is offering a one-click solution to turn off the ads. To turn off the ads, go to Settings > Additional Settings > Get Recommendations and disable the option. The ‘Get Recommendations’ option will appear on all Realme smartphones running on ColorOS 6 and above. When the ‘Get Recommendations’ option is enabled, the ads will only appear in two places.

According to Realme, the ads will be shown only in the Phone Manager app and Security Check app when a new app is installed. However, there are several users complaining about the notifications and pop-ups which kill the overall experience of using a smartphone. Finally, the users can now disable the content recommendations on their smartphones as mentioned above. We also hope the settings will remain unchanged even when the smartphone gets updated to the latest version of the OS in the future. Realme will be introducing the Realme UI based on ColorOS 7 in the near future.

With the Realme UI, the company will be making customization to the ColorOS to offers close to stock Android like experience. The company recently trademarked the names DART and SUPERDART for its fast charging technologies which might be based on OPPO’s patented VOOC Flash Charge technology. In the first week of 2020, Realme will be launching its first 5G smartphone called Realme X50 in China. Stay tuned on Phone Radar for more details about the upcoming smartphones!