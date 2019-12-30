Realme X50 to Sport 120Hz LCD Display & 32MP Dual Selfie Cameras

Realme will launch Realme X50 5G smartphone and Realme Buds Air in China on January 7th. While the company is already retailing Buds Air in India, the Realme X50 will be a totally new product in its portfolio. The company has already confirmed a few key specifications of the device. It comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform built on 7nm EUV process. The device will also support 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology and features liquid cooling technology for better dissipation of heat.

Now, the leaked spec sheet reveals the complete specifications and pricing of the Realme X50 smartphone. Since we can’t verify the authenticity of this leak, take this information with a pinch of salt. Just like the newly launched Redmi K30 series, the upcoming Realme X50 will also sport LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

As teased earlier, the device will be coming with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. While we expected the Realme X50 to sport 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor as seen on Mi Note 10, it might actually use the 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor as its primary camera. The rear camera setup also features an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, it will be offering a 32MP primary front camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh non-removable battery and supports 30W (5V/6A) VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. The rear of the device comes with a 3D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It measures 8.7mm in thickness and weighs around 185 grams. As seen on the OPPO Reno 3, the Realme X50 also features 3.5mm audio jack for connecting standard earphones and headphones. The company will be launching the Realme X50 in three storage variants – 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, & 8GB + 256GB.

As per the leaked spec sheet, the base variant of the Realme X50 will be priced as low as CNY 2199 (approx INR 22,500 / USD 315). We will get the official details including the specifications, pricing, and availability information in exactly one week. Stay tuned on Phone Radar for more details!

