LG & Samsung ready to Showcase Latest Artificial Intelligence Tech, Displays at Upcoming CES 2020

Both the South Korean Giants, LG along with Samsung are all set to showcase their latest Artificial Intelligence technology and displays at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show which will be held in the US. The event is scheduled to start on the 7th of January at Las Vegas where many firms across the globe will showcase their technology.

LG and Samsung are going to focus on promoting their AI solutions wherein, Samsung is going to come out with more details on its ongoing project NEON. Recently Samsung Electrons as tweeted from its NEON account that it is not about Bixby or anything that you have seen before. We very well know that Bixby is an AI-based digital assistant which is installed in Samsung major Smartphones.

LG has said that it will be unveiling its upgraded AI solution which is based on its standard of evolve, connect and open. We are sure that LG and Samsung will we showcasing their new display on TVs at the CES 2020 and they will be setting up different booths at the event. We might see both these South Korean tech giants getting into a spar as we have seen earlier this year LG complaining about Samsung’s QLED display that uses quantum-dot light-emitting diodes.

We might also see many other companies showcasing their displays for TVs as well as for smartphones and LG has already showcased its rollable TV last year. Are you planning to give a visit to CES 2020? What innovations are you expecting this year? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.

