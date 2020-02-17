Nubia Red Magic 5G to be revealed offline, ahead of MWC2020 call-off

As it is pretty evident by now that Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC2020) has been cancelled due to the Wuhan-based Coronavirus outbreak in China. After multiple companies withdrawing from the world’s biggest event due to the outbreak and cancellation eventually, China-based Nubia has also decided to postpone its new Red Magic 5G phone and had also decided to launch it domestically, for an unknown date later this year.

The company on its Weibo post had suggested that it had decided to cancel its offline activities at MWC 2020, Barcelona. It had further revealed that there would be a follow-up event later about its Red Magic 5G gaming smartphone. Nubia had also shared that the current offline release plan is still under operation but might soon be announcing domestically.

As for the upcoming Red Magic 5G phone is concerned, it is said to be the industry first smartphone and also a gaming smartphone, obviously, which would be featuring a 144Hz refresh rate display. This is certainly a step ahead from the global competition like Samsung, OnePlus phones, which featured displays for up to 120Hz, the latest released Galaxy S20 series also has it.

The Red Magic phone clearly appears to be a gaming smartphone to watch out for and the phone is also said to be coming with air cooling and liquid cooling technology, in addition to the 5G capabilities. Other precise specifications about processor and cameras are yet to be known, which can only be announced at the offline release later this year.

— Stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more such interesting technology updates.

Source