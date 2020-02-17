Samsung Galaxy A70e Renders Leaks Online with Infinity-V Display

The South Korean Giant is getting ready to bring the Galaxy A70e smartphone which will be an addition to the A70 series. This should be more affordable than the original Galaxy A70 smartphone that was launched earlier. The upcoming Galaxy A70e has been sighted in leak-based renders that come with an Infinity-V display. From the leaks, we can see that the handset will sport a notch for housing the front camera but seems to have very thick bezels.

The leaks have been shared by OnLeaks and CompareRaja revealing the triple camera setup of the phone along with the fingerprint scanner placed on the rear. According to the photo leaks, the device will be coming with a micro-USB port along with a single speaker grill. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack and the power and volume rockers are placed on the right of the smartphone.

Moreover, the handset will be available in White and Black color options as of now and might include other colors by the time of launch. According to other leaks, the handset is said to be coming with a 6.1-inch display with flat edges and will be powered with Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. Furthermore, it is expected to be coming with 128BG of onboard storage and might be available in other storage options also.

For cameras, there will be a 32MP main sensor on the rear along with an 8MP camera and 5MP camera while the original Galaxy A70 came with a 64 MP sensor. Well, we are expected to get more and more leaks of this upcoming device in the future and comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.

Via