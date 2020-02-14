Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Launch in India on March 2 with Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Cameras

We already know that Oppo is going to launch its upcoming Reno 3 Pro in India in the coming days. Now the company has announced that Reno 3 Pro will be launched in India on the 2nd of March. Furthermore, Oppo has also promoted that the India-bound Oppo Reno 3 Pro is the world’s first phone to feature a 44MP dual hole-punch camera setup. The latest teaser video of the phone reveals the quad rear camera setup and the curved glass rear panel.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro variant was launched in China back in December 2019 but came with a single camera on the front housed in the hole-punch. The upcoming device is going to come with a flat display instead of the curved display that we have seen on the Chinese variant. The color options are also different in the video that we have seen with the Chinese version.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Chinese variant came with 5G connectivity since it was equipped with Snapdragon 765G SoC along with the Snapdragon X52 5G modem. The Vice President and India R&D Head of Oppo – Tasleem Arif has said that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro launching in India will be offered one in 4G variant and indicates that the Indian variant will be coming with a different processor.

As of now, there isn’t much information on this device but we can expect more information to be coming out before the official launch. We should also be getting more official teasers from the company before the March 2nd launch. Are you planning to get this device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.