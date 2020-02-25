Huawei Mate Xs 5G Foldable Smartphone Announced with Kirin 990 SoC and Quad Rear cameras

Huawei makes its new foldable smartphone now official. The company had announced the successor of its first foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate X, which was never made available last year. The new Mate Xs had been announced which is still on the likes of its predecessor – the Mate X but with much-improved hardware. The Mate X was first unveiled at MWC last year, however, as mentioned it wasn’t available for consumers or the press – thanks to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold fiasco. As for the latest Mate Xs is concerned, since its a 5G era already, the Mate Xs is also a 5G-enabled foldable smartphone.

The new Huawei Mate Xs looks identical to its predecessor and it is said to be weighed around 300 grams (approx.). The foldable screen on the Mate Xs is measured 8-inches when unfolded, for your information, unlike the Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, the screen unfolds outwards similar to the predecessor not inwards like the former. And, the foldable screen when folded meaning, it wraps around the hinge in the corner. This creates two screens, the main screen and the secondary screen. While the wrapped main screen measures a 6.6-inches screen and also acts as a primary phone screen when folded, the secondary screen measures 6.38-inches. This foldable display is an OLED display which has a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels when unfolded and 2480 x 1148 for the main screen when folded.

Bored with all the foldable screen specs !?, ok, let’s dig into what’s inside in the Huawei Mate Xs. In terms of hardware, the Mate Xs packs in Huawei’s Kirin 990 5G SoC, which is an octa-core processor and 16-core Mali-G76 GPU, and this processor is equivalent to Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon SoC. The Kirin 990 SoC also has a Neural network processing unit (NPU) and further supports 5G bands as well. The Huawei Mate Xs features 8GB RAM coupled with 512GB onboard storage also has expandable storage with NM SD card of up to 256GB.

In terms of optics, the Huawei Mate Xs comes with Leica powered Quad camera setup, which also doubles as the front camera. The rear camera specs include a 40MP wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/1.8 along with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens that has f/2.2 aperture, followed by an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and also there’s Huawei’s proprietary ToF (Time-of-Flight) camera as well. These cameras additionally support AF in phase focus and contrast focus followed by the company’s AIS (AI Image stabilisation).

As for software, the foldable Huawei Mate Xs ships with Google’s latest Android 10-based EMUI 10.0.1. On the connectivity front, the Mate Xs supports all 5G frequency bands, followed by Bluetooth 5.0 support, Wi-Fi, Type-C for charging and data transfers. As for the battery, the Huawei Mate Xs is powered by a 4500mAh battery, which further supports 55W Huawei SuperCharge technology.

And lastly, as for the pricing, the newly announced, Huawei Mate Xs foldable 5G smartphone is priced at €2,499 (which translates to Rs 1,96,000 approx.) for its sole 8GB RAM and 512GB variant and the foldable display phone is said to be available for sale from March, this year.

