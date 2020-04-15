iPhone SE 2020 Launched: Who Should Buy It?

iPhone SE 2020 has been launched by Apple. The much-rumored and cost-effective Apple iPhone is here. The Cupertino tech-giant has announced the new iPhone SE as the second generation device, after the launch of the original iPhone SE, back in 2016. As rumored, the new iPhone SE incorporates the iPhone 8 design, which has been conventional iPhone 6 design. While the design looks a tad bit old, the internals is on par, when compared to the modern standards.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched in India for Rs 42,500.

As stated, the iPhone SE 2020 carries a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, which we have seen earlier released phones like iPhone 8, featuring significant bezels alongside the traditional Touch ID sensor (good to see it, again). Besides, the display also offers the True Tone feature as well. Though the viewing form factor on the iPhone SE 2020 appears too tiny in the modern era, it still manages to support Dolby Vision and HDR10.

The new iPhone SE is offered in three conventional color variants that include — Black, White, and Product RED.

This iPhone 8-looking iPhone SE though has the powerful processor underneath. Apple’s A13 Bionic chip — the same processor that powered the flagship iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models.

Apart from the design, the iPhone SE still manages to appeal the audience with other interesting features such as IP rating, yes, the device is IP67 rated with water and dust resistance. As stated earlier, the Touch ID is back, for authentication and it also gives the traditional haptic feedback during App Store purchases, and whenever the iPhone’s unlocked.

In terms of optics, the iPhone SE 2020, offers a single camera lens on the rear. The 12MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture offers portrait mode with portrait lighting effects and depth control features as well. The portrait effects are also present on the 7MP selfie shooter on the front tucked away in the large chunky bezel on the top. For video recording, the rear camera supports 4K at 60fps.

The connectivity options on the iPhone SE 2020 include Wi-Fi, LTE, Dual SIM, and also eSIM, lighting port for charging. Another interesting feature of the iPhone SE is that it supports wireless charging too. The iPhone SE supports fast Qi wireless charging with which the built-in battery can be charged for up to 50% in 30 minutes.

So, who needs to buy this new iPhone SE in 2020?

Well, that’s a valuable question in 2020, as there are tons of options available out there (especially in the Android ecosystem) for the price the iPhone SE is offered. However, it is safe to say that this iPhone SE is meant for those who want to try the Apple ecosystem, or just want to try out how a basic iPhone operates, without burning a hole in their pockets. The basic here is meant to be how a premium iPhone operates with the powerful processor, backed up by iOS 13, underneath.

Lastly, the iPhone SE 2020 will be available in the US from April 24th, and the pre-orders should begin from April 17th. Indian availability of the device is yet to be known.

