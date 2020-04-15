Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro+ Launched with Kirin 990 5G SoC & 50x Zoom Camera

A few weeks back, Huawei has launched three new smartphones — Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro+. All three smartphones came with flagship-grade specifications and powerful cameras. Today, Honor has unveiled its flagship Honor 30 series. Just like its parent company, Honor also came up with three devices under its Honor 30 lineup — Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+. As of now, the Honor 30 smartphones will be limited to the Chinese market.

Last month, the company launched the mid-range Honor 30S powered by the all-new Kirin 820 5G SoC. Talking about the Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro+, both the devices look exactly the same but feature different camera setups on the rear. While the Honor 30 Pro comes with a 40MP RYYB IMX600 primary camera, the Honor 30 Pro+ is equipped with a 50MP RYYB IMX700 primary camera.

The Honor 30 Pro+ uses the same 50MP UltraVision IMX700 sensor from the Huawei P40 Pro smartphones. Coming to the additional sensors, the Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro+ shares the same 16MP ultrawide angle camera and 50x zoom telephoto camera with OIS. To be specific, the devices offer 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, 50x digital zoom. Honor 30 Pro+ has received DxOMark score of 125 (136 for photos and 104 for videos) which is just 3 points lower than the Huawei P40 Pro.

For selfies, there is a 32MP primary front camera along with an 8MP super-wide-angle secondary camera. The devices sport a curved glass body with Galaxy S20-like rectangular camera module on the top left corner. On the front, the Honor 30 Pro smartphones come equipped with a 6.57-inch curved waterfall screen featuring a flexible OLED panel. It comes with Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution and the Pro+ variant also gets a 90Hz refresh rate.

The display offers 70-degree curvature at edges and comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Pro variants measure 8.38mm in thickness and weigh around 190g. The devices also feature dual speakers for stereo sound effects and liquid cooling technology for better thermal management. Both the Pro devices are packed with a 4000mAh battery and 40W super fast charging technology. The Honor 30 Pro+ additionally supports 27W wireless super fast charging and reverse wireless charging.

Under the hood, the devices are powered by the flagship Kirin 990 5G SoC based on a 7nm EUV process. Talking about the Honor 30, it comes with a 6.53-inch OLED display and is powered by the all-new Kirin 985 SoC featuring Mali-G77 octa-core GPU. The ISP and dual-core NPU remain the same as on the Kirin 990 SoC. The quad rear cameras include a 40MP primary camera along with a 50x telephoto camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

It measures just 8.1mm thick and weighs as light as 185g. The base variant of the Honor 30 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is priced at CNYT 2999. The Honor 30 Pro comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants and is priced at CNY 3999 and CNY 4399 respectively. Coming to the Honor 30 Pro+, the base variant priced at CNY 4999 offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There is also a 12GB + 256GB variant of Honor 30 Pro+ which comes with a price tag of CNY 5499. All three Honor 30 smartphones will be available starting April 21st in China. Stay tuned on Phone Radar for the pricing and availability details for the global markets.