Oppo A12 Goes Official Globally With MediaTek P35 SoC

Oppo A12 smartphone goes official. It is the new lower mid-range smartphone from Oppo that now gets added to the company’s ‘A series’ portfolio. Oppo has announced the new smartphone, which comes with the conventional notch display on the front, and the device features a diamond-cut like design on the rear. The Oppo A12 can be found on the Oppo Global website, however, the region availability and pricing is yet to be known.

The Oppo A12 features a 6.22-inches HD+ display, which is a Water Drop notch display. The display is enclosed in the company’s 3D Diamond Blaze design body. It further achieves a screen-to-body-ratio of 89%. The display also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Oppo A12 will be available in regular Blue and Black color variants.

MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Under the hood, the Oppo A12 packs in a MediaTek Helio P35 CPU and paired with IMG GE8320 GPU. The storage options include either 3GB or 4GB RAM with 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage respectively. There’s also a microSD expansion of up to 256GB.

Oppo A12 Official With Dual AI Rear Cameras

The Oppo A12 features dual rear cameras, which are AI-powered. With a 13MP (f/2.2 aperture) sensor acting as the primary lens, there’s a 2MP (f/2.4 aperture) depth-sensing camera as well. They feature AI beautification mode, portrait, and also a dazzle color mode. These rear cameras support video recording of up to 1080p at 30fps. On the front, there’s a 5MP (f/2.4 aperture) selfie shooter placed in the dewdrop notch.

Further, a decent 4230mAh battery capacity powers the Oppo A12 smartphone. The connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and OTG. Lastly, the Oppo A12 ships with ColorOS 6.1 out-of-the-box.

As stated earlier, the Indian availability and pricing of the Oppo A12 is still unclear.

