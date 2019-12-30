Airtel’s Base Plan now gets Doubled, starts from Rs. 45 for Prepaid Recharge

The base recharge plan of Rs. 23 for Airtel users has been discontinued for Prepaid users in all circles and now Airtel has issued a public notice of the same. The new plan is Rs. 45 which is almost double the previous base plan. This price is live in all the circles and Airtel has issued a notice in all major newspapers in the country.

This new plan will be giving the same benefits similar to the Rs. 23 and the new public notice of the Rs. 45 Airtel smart recharge will be offering local and STD voice calls at 2.5 paise per second, 5 paise per second for national Video calls and 50 paise per MB of data. Furthermore, the SMS tariff is at Rs. 1 for every local SMS and Rs. 1.5 for national, while the international SMS will be costing Rs. 5.

The validity of this new base plan will be 28 days similar to the Rs. 23 prepaid plan which is not completely discontinued. According to the notice issued by the telecom operator, “This notice is for Prepaid subscribers of Bharti Airtel Limited and Bharti Hexacom Limited (‘Airtel’) in all service areas. With effect from 29th December 2019, the existing SUK base plan is being discontinued. Further, it will be mandatory to recharge with a voucher of Rs 45 or above, every 28 days to avail services…. In case of non-recharge with a voucher of Rs 45 or above, all services will be suspended post the grace period.”

The service of the customer will be canceled if the subscriber fails to do a recharge of 45 before the grace period which is 15 days. The validity of the tariff plan will be extended when the subscriber recharges with another STV/Combo/Top-up voucher which priced more than or equal to Rs. 45. Are you an Airtel subscriber? Comment in the section below to share your views on this same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

Via