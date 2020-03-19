Streaming Netflix in HD? You might opt-out of it to save the internet during Coronavirus

If you are used to HD streaming on Netflix or other such conventional OTT platforms you might reconsider streaming it in high definition from now on. That is due to the fact that the world is under pandemic Coronavirus crisis. Yes, this could be the sole reason ’cause streaming platforms like Netflix and other similar platforms’ high definition streaming could build up huge loads across the internet infrastructure globally, states the Europen Commission EU.

According to the report from TechCrunch, the European Commission is said to be urging the OTT platforms starting with Netflix to shift to Standard Definition (SD) streaming, which eventually could decrease the heavy loads on the internet globally. As working remotely or popularly known as work from home has become the new pattern – unfortunately due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, people are now more than ever are being relyed on the internet worldwide.

The report further informs us that Thierry Breton, EU’s internal market commissioner who is also ex-CEO of France Telecom in his Tweet has mentioned that he had an important conversation with Netflix CEO, Reed Hastings, suggesting him to consider making the default streaming to standard definition SD since we’re all in the midst of Conornavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Important phone conversation with @ReedHastings, CEO of @Netflix To beat #COVID19, we #StayAtHome Teleworking & streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain. To secure Internet access for all, let’s #SwitchToStandard definition when HD is not necessary. — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) March 18, 2020

Also, he had further urged users to minimise the internet usage especially during video streaming and had mentioned switching to SD from HD when not necessary as this could secure internet access for all people all over the world who are now relying on the internet indefinitely.

Will Netflix consider to opt stream in SD as default instead of HD or UHD for that matter? And, if it opts will other streaming services follow? Or, ultimately the consumers including all of us consider voluntarily to stream in Standard Definition to fight the pandemic and allow steady internet access for all? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Also, streaming platforms including Netflix and YouTube are yet to comment on the same.

