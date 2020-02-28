Apple Keyboard with built-in Track-pad for iPad Pro, coming next year: Report

Apple had been making iPads for quite a while now. The company’s focus on the iPads had been significant, which led to the release of its Pro variants as well. Apple had been developing iPads, especially the Pro versions of it basically to replace your computer (Remember what’s a computer ad?). While the latest iPads have been the new example in achieving so — by giving us more access like external storage support, USB Type-C connectivity and more.

Regardless, on how hard Apple had been trying to portray iPads as their powerful tools to replace your computer, there’s been always a setback is not able to crack it, which is due to the keyboard. If you’re not living on a rock, you would know that any computer or a wannabe computer (i.e iPad) needs to have a proper keyboard with trackpad especially considering the iPad’s form factor. Apple had been making Smart keyboards already to the existing iPads but without trackpads, since the scrolling could be done with the respective touch input.

However, this isn’t an ideal solution to a wannabe computer, keeping that in mind Apple had added support for a mouse in the latest iOS operating system, which utilises already existing iOS’ Assistive Touch feature, which is an Accessibility feature. This isn’t also a completely reliable option for an iPad to become a computer. So, what else Apple could think of, yes, you guessed it right — a proper keyboard with a trackpad.

There’s a new report indicating that Apple is working on releasing a new iPad keyboard which is said to be featuring built-in trackpad. The report from The Information has also suggested that the company has already ordered for mass production of the product, which is said to be a new version of the current Smart Keyboard, but with a trackpad built-in.

The report, citing an anonymous source who is familiar with the matter, indicates that Apple would be launching this new Keyboard accessory along with the new iPad Pro variant, which is expected next year. The report also hints us that the alleged keyboard will be using the familiar materials, which is being used on the Apple Smart keyboards currently available in the market. Furthermore, Foxconn could be the leading manufactures of this new accessory, according to the report.

All in all, this new Keyboard accessory along with the new iPad Pro would be the next big step by Apple in achieving the much-anticipated PC or Mac replacement device. This new iPad Pro is expected to be launch in Spring of next year.

