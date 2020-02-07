ZTE Axon 10s Becomes the First phone to use Snapdragon 865 SoC, LPDDR5 RAM – Details

With the increasing competition in the smartphone market, every brand is trying to become first in the industry and the Chinese smartphone maker has done the same. ZTE has announced the first smartphone with Snapdragon 865 SoC and has beaten other Android OEM’s in the market. Furthermore, ZTE Axon 10s not only becomes the first device to be launched with the latest chipset but is also the first to use the LPDDR5 RAM.

ZTE has announced the Axon 10s smartphone with a 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display that comes with a waterdrop notch, housing the selfie camera. As mentioned, under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Furthermore, it will be supporting 5G connectivity as well as the latest W-Fi 6. There is an optical fingerprint sensor on the display and also a facial unlocking system to enhance the security levels for the user.

The onboard storage of the device is 256GB that features UFS 3.0 storage. On the rear, we can find the triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera sensor. There is a secondary 8MP telephoto lens and a 20MP ultra-wide lens. The waterdrop notch houses a 20MP selfie camera. The device comes out of the box with Android 10 operating system with MiFavor 10 skin on top. For powering the device there is a 4000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ for fast charging.

The headphone jack on the device is missing and comes with stereo speakers also. As of now, there isn’t any information on when the phone will be launched nor the pricing has been mentioned which we should be known in the coming days. Does this phone interests you? Are you planning to get this device? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.