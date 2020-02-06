Huawei Y7p Unveiled with 48MP AI Triple Cameras & 4000mAh Battery – Details

Huawei has silently announced its new smartphone called Huawei Y79 which comes with a punch-hole screen. The handset has been unveiled in Thailand and nothing much is known about global availability. As of now, the official listing of the phone does not reveal the pricing nor the availability of this phone but it will be available in Aurora Blue and Midnight Black color options.

The Huawei Y7p comes with a 6.39-inch punch-hole IPS LCD display that offers HD+ resolutions and gives a screen space of 90.15 percent. Under the hood, there is a Kirin 710F octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The onboard storage of the device is 64GB which can be extended further via microSD card slot. There is a 4000mAh battery on the back but without any support for fast charging.

The handset features a triple camera module on the back with a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture size and a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens. There is a 2MP depth sensor also placed on the rear along with these two cameras and an LED flash. On the front, we can find an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture while there is also a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear of the phone.

The phone supports dual SIM connectivity and has other connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. The handset will be running on Android 9 Pie OS out of the box, based on EMUI 9.1. the device measures 159.81 mm x 76.13 mm x 8.13 mm and it weighs 176 grams. In some markets, the phone can be launched as Huawei P40 Lite E. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.