Vivo Y91C 2020 Launched with MediaTek Helio P22 & 4030mAh Battery – Details

Vivo has silently launched its entry-level device called Vivo Y91C 2020 which will be included in the company’s Y91 series. The smartphone is the rebranded model of the Vivo Y91i which was launched in India last year for Rs. 7,990 for the 16GB variant while the 32GB storage model was priced at Rs. 8,490. The latest Vivo Y91C 2020 is priced at BDT 9,900 that is around Rs. 8400 for the 2GB+ 32GB RAM option in Bangladesh.

The device comes with a big 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) resolutions along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass display. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with eight cores coupled with a basic 2GB of RAM and IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It comes out of the box with the old Android 8.1 operating system based on Funtouch OS 4.5 and might be getting further updates.

For cameras, Vivo has included a 13MP camera on the rear with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture size and for selfies, there is a 5MP camera for selfies. There isn’t any fingerprint unlocking on the device but has the facial unlocking to improve the security levels. The onboard storage is 32GB which can be extended further up to a maximum of 256GB via microSD card slot and the device includes 4G LTE connectivity.

The other connectivity options are Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi and more. To power this smartphone there is a 4030 mAh battery but without any support for fast charging. The Vivo Y91C 2020 will be available in Fusion Black and Ocean Blue color options and nothing is known about the availability in other markets as of now. Comment in the section below if you have more queries and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.