You could restore your Apple iPhone/iPad without connecting to a Mac/PC/iTunes: iOS 13.4 beta hints

If you are an iOS device user for a while, you would know the pain to connect it to a PC/Mac for iTunes to restore your device, if it isn’t functioning properly. And, since this is an era, where the Cupertino tech-giant had been teasing ‘what’s a computer?’ campaign to promote its iPad as a replacement to a PC, which could be possible in the near future as the company is trying hard in fulfilling and bringing PC abilities to their iPads too. Apple now hints its new feature in the upcoming iOS version, with which there won’t be the necessity of a Mac or a PC or a laptop to restore an iOS device like an iPhone or iPadOS device like an iPad for that matter.

And, yes, that could be a possibility in some time or maybe as early as with the next iOS 13.4 version too. That’s because folks at 9to5Mac, have found some new codes hinting that Apple could possibly be working on the Internet recovery option for iOS as well. For those unaware, Apple has internet recovery option for macOS users, wherein they could recover their Macs or MacBooks without the need of USB bootable drive, and could simply connect to the internet and rather have clean firmware install or repair as well.

The similar kind of feature could possibly be coming with iPhones or iPads with the upcoming iOS 13.4 beta. This will be an over-the-air feature called OS Recovery, which has been hinted in the latest beta, which would eliminate the need of a PC or a Mac to recover/restore your iPhone. What this could mean is that Apple would be handling this option whenever your iOS device is malfunctioning, or not working properly, and, then, you could restore it over-the-air, just like the internet recovery option in the Mac. As per the report, the OS recovery feature would pop-up (similar to AirPods connection pop-up) whenever there’s access to the internet is detected to restore the respective iPhone or an iPad.

If this feature that is said to be coming is believed to be true, then it would certainly helpful for iOS device users who aren’t nearby a computer or a mac to restore their malfunctioning iPhone as long as they have access to the internet. Also, the report hints this feature is still speculative as it could still be in the testing phase and might not see the light of day since it is in beta, for now.

Also, eliminating the need of PC or Mac doesn’t also mean that this new OS recovery feature wouldn’t rely on another iOS devices like iPhone/iPad to restore the iPhone, which you want to. That means this could also work in a similar way as Apple’s Migration tool to shift from one iOS device to another. By far and large, this new feature has currently been spotted in iOS 13.4 beta 3 version, and the official release could only be possible only after a few more betas release, which could take up to a month.

