Xiaomi’s 40W Wireless Fast Charging teased; Could beat Vivo’s 60W Super Wireless FlashCharge

After Vivo, recently showcasing it’s 60W wireless fast charging tech with its concept Vivo Apex phone 2020, another prominent Chinese tech firm Xiaomi has now teased its latest wireless fast charging tech. Xiaomi’s latest wireless charging capabilities have yielded surprising and identical charging speeds when compared to Vivo’s. This new charging capabilities have been shared by Xiaomi’s Group Vice President Chang Cheng, on his Weibo account.

In fact, Chang Cheng has shared a video to showcase their wireless fast charging technology on the recently released Mi 10 series phone – the Mi 10 Pro that featured a 4000mAh battery. Well, according to the post, out of the 4000mAh battery capacity, the company’s new 40W wireless charging tech could charge 57-per cent of it i.e 2280mAh in just 20 minutes. And, to full charge the 4000mAh battery, the latest 40W wireless charging tech took around 40minutes, which is surprising.

This new results going by the video, appear to be promised and is said to be utilising 40W charge capacity in addition to MI-FC flash charge. Chang Cheng has suggested this new wireless charging tech, speculated to be called Mi Turbo Flash Wireless Charge would be also the first high-speed wireless charging that will also rapid charge without much heating. Well, that is to be believed, when this new technology sees the light of day.

In comparison, Vivo’s 60W Super FlashCharge technology had also claimed to charge a 2000mAh battery in 20 minutes. Regardless, this still makes Xiaomi ahead as it achieved almost the same or you can say a tad bit higher with only 40W fast wireless charging capabilities. Bear in mind, we still do not know how much time will it take for Vivo’s 60W wireless charge to fully charge a 4000mAh battery, yet.

Note: The above comparison is written considering the 20 minutes time frame and 2000/2280mAh battery capacities.

However, this further could only be proved when they are put to test side-by-side hopefully in this year.

