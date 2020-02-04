Xiaomi will be Announcing Mi 10 Next Week Despite Coronavirus

Xiaomi is expected to be announcing its upcoming Mi 10 smartphone on the 11th of February and will also mark the anniversary of the company in the market. Due to the outbreak of deadly Coronavirus in China, it was expected that the launch of the phone could be postponed or canceled, but Xiaomi has made it clear that despite the virus they will be preparing for the release of the smartphone which is scheduled next week.

Respect 👍

Despite the #coronavirus, the entire #Xiaomi leadership is preparing for the release of #xiaomimi10, which will take place next week 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OPSTGICl4l — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) February 3, 2020

This information was shared on Twitter by Xiaomi along with a picture of the managers at a conference. At the conference, we can find everyone using face masks to protect themselves for the virus and all the managers were gathered by the founder and CEO of the company – Lei Jun. This conference was to discuss and detail the upcoming presentation of the Mi 10 smartphone.

China has been greatly influenced by the CoronaVirus and all the airlines to Wuhan city have been closed. The number of affected people is growing every day along with the increase in the causalities and it is also spreading to many countries gradually. Well, talking about the upcoming flagship smartphone from Xiaomi, it is expected to be powered with the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

It should be coming with an in-display fingerprint sensor and four rear cameras with a 108MP main sensor. The phone will be coming out of the box with Android 10 operating system with MIUI 11 on top and 4500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. We need to wait a few more days for the company to announced the device officially and we will get to know all the specs of the phone. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.