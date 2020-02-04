Moto G8 Power Smartphone Spotted on Geekbench With 4GB RAM & Android 10 OS

Motorola is rumored to be launching its Moto G8 Power smartphone on the 23rd of February along with the Moto G8 and Moto G Stylus smartphones. Now the device has been spotted on Geekbench revealing a few of its specs and software. The listing clearly mentioned Motorola Moto G8 Power confirming the device and looks like the launch is also nearing.

The Moto G8 Power will be coming with 4GB RAM support and will also be featuring Android 10 operating system out of the box. There is an octa-core processor used on the smartphone from Qualcomm with a clocking speed of 1.8GHz which is expected to be a Snapdragon 665 chipset considering previous leaks. The device is also said to be coming with a 5000mAh battery and might also include fast charging technology.

A few days back we also got a few image render of the Moto G8 smartphone which is expected to be launched along with the Moto G8 Power. The image revealed a punch-hole display of the phone with a fingerprint sensor placed on the back, embedded inside the logo. There is a triple camera setup on the device with one sensor placed little far from the other two sensors on the back.

All the three handsets should be coming with the Android 10 operating system out of the box and might get further updates when available. Furthermore, the Moto G8 Power is said to be coming with a quad rear camera setup and will also be offering dual-band Wi-Fi support. We need to wait a few more days to get all the details of these upcoming smartphones and comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same.

