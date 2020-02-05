Redmi India’s new teaser reveals the Launch of ‘power-packed’ phones

Redmi India has been teasing its upcoming product from the last few days and today it has released a teaser video on Twitter along with the tag “Power has new look!” and #MorePowerToRedmi!. Last week we have seen Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain has teased a product which was also released to power and was rumored to be the upcoming Redmi 9 smartphone.

Earlier, leaks suggested that the Redmi 9 will be coming with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and will be launched in the first quarter of 2020 but with since MediaTek launched its Helio G80 chipset recently it could be used on this device. It should also be coming with a 5000mAh battery along with the support for fast charging. There will be a fingerprint sensor on the rear and should be coming with Android 10 OS out of the box.

The teaser clearly suggests that Redmi will be launching a new power bank along with the Redmi 9 smartphone and might also have the plans of revealing other products also in the coming days. Last year the Redmi Note 7 was launched in February and looks like it is more likely that Redmi will be launching its upcoming Redmi Note 9 series in the coming days and it will also be the successor of Redmi Note 8 launched last year.

As of now, nothing is confirmed about the smartphone but we might be getting more details of the same in the coming days. It will be interesting to see what all specs will be included along with this phone and also more focus will be on its pricing with POCO X2 launching for Rs.15,999. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.