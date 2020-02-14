Oppo A31 Launched With MediaTek Helio P35 & Triple Rear Cameras

Oppo Indonesia has launched a new A-series smartphone – the OPPO A31 smartphone, which is targeted for the Indonesian markets. The phone falls in a lower mid-range price point according to Indonesian pricing, i.e Rp 2.599.000 (Rs 13,600 approx). The new A31 smartphone adds to the OPPO’s existing A-series portfolio of smartphone that comes with the conventional dew-drop display and triple rear camera setup. According to the Indonesian listing, the phone will be available in Fantasy White and Mystery Black colour variants.

Digging into the deets, the Oppo A31 features a 6.5-inch dewdrop display, which features a screen-to-body-ratio of 83%. It’s a 20:9 aspect ratio display featuring 720×1600 pixels. Under the hood, the Oppo A31 is powered by a MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset built-on 12nm process. The phone comes in a single storage variant equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, as mentioned, the Oppo A31 hosts triple rear cameras on the back, which the company calls it as ‘Macro Lens Triple Camera’. These cameras comprise of a 12MP primary cameras with f/1.8 aperture and 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 apertures respectively. The triple cameras are capable of capturing 1080p video recording at 30fps. It additionally features HDR and panorama modes as well. On the front, the device hosts an 8MP selfie camera in the dewdrop notch that has an aperture of f/2.0.

On the software front, the Oppo A31 ships with ColorOS 6.1, which is Android 9.0 Pie-based out-of-the-box. In terms of connectivity, it features a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and micro USB 2.0 for charging. For authentication, the OPPO A31 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and lastly, the OPPO A31 packs in a decent 4230mAh battery (non-removable). The new Oppo A31 is currently available for sale on Oppo Indonesia store and other Indonesian markets.