Will this Artificial Sunlight Device from Samsung be the Future?

The South Korean Giant is going to showcase many innovative projects from its C-lab program at the upcoming CES 2020 that is scheduled a keynote in January at Las Vegas. At the event, Samsung is also expected to showcase its Zero Bezel TV and the company has set its event on the 6th of January. Samsung will be featuring its five C-Lab inside projects which also includes an Artificial Sunlight device named SunnySide.

Yes, SunnySide is a lighting device that Samsung will be unveiling at the event. The device will be producing artificial sunlight and according to the company, the device will be copying the full spectrum of the actual sunlight and can help users synthesize Vitamin D without any harmful effects like sunburn and skin aging.

Samsung is also said to be introducing “zero-bezel” TV at the event and will not have a bezel compared to other TVs that are called bezel-less TV. Furthermore, the TV will be called bezel-less TV and it is achieved by attaching the display panel to the main body. Samsung is also said to be mass-producing the TV staring February 2020. The keynote, the companies CEO of Consumer Electronics Division H.S. Kim will explain How will devices enabled by AI, cutting edge semi-conductor chipsets and 5G present new experiences and change our lives.

At the CES 2020, we can expect a lot of new innovations along with the new tech that will be showcased by multiple companies around the globe. Are you planning to visit the event? Will this Artificial Sunlight Device called SunnySide to change our way of living? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.