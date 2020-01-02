“NEON” – Samsung’s AI human Project will let Users Generate their Own Virtual AR Person

Samsung has been releasing its Neon teasers from the past few days but it has not mentioned what exactly it is about. All we know that Neon is an artificial human project which will be unveiled at the CES 2020 as mentioned earlier. Well, according to new reports, the South Korean giant is going to bring its advanced product and Neon is going to be used for entertainment purposes that include model making services, Computer generated images and graphics for producing a motion picture.

The report from LetsGoDigital has given us a decent amount of information from patent applications about the products of the future which they have found documentation pertinent to Neon. Samsung trademark applications filed with the USPTO for the product names – Neon, Neon Artificial Human, Neon.Life and Core R3. Samsung has also provided a description of these products which are mentioned below.

According to trademark filing, Neon is Entertainment services which are namely the production of special effects. It will be used for creating computer-generated characters, design, and development of computer-model versions of human beings using computer animation for movies, internet, television, and other applications. It will be used for computer-generated imagery and computer-generated graphics for the production of motion pictures, movie trailers, custom generated animations, simulations and imagery that will be used for entertainment purposes.

On the other hand, Neon.Life and Core R3 are

Downloadable and recording software that will be used for creating, editing, publishing, viewing, manipulating and exporting virtual characters.

The downloadable and recorded software for developing virtual characters.

Downloadable and recording software for computer-generated characters for use in movies, internet, television, and entertainment purpose.

Computer program to create, deploy and distribute realistic-looking virtual characters using the internet platform.

Design and development of computer-based versions of human beings by using computer animation.

We are pretty much excited to get more information on this product but sadly we have to wait a few more days to uncover this future technology from Samsung. Neon is likely to be smarter than Bixby which is already pre-loaded on Samsung smartphones. Samsung will be discussing all the details at the event and might even show us a demo of the same. Are you excited to see this future tech? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

