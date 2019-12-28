2020 iPad Pros with Tripe Rear Cameras Spotted in Leaked Renders

Apple is long rumored to be working on successors to the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. Now, the newly leaked renders confirm one key hardware change. While the design of these new iPad Pros looks similar to their predecessors, the 2020 variants will be featuring triple camera setup as seen on Apple iPhone 11 Pro smartphones. Even the dimensions of these new iPad Pros will be similar to the 2018 variants.

While there is no official confirmation, the new Apple iPads are expected to be launched in the first half of 2020. The earlier leaks also suggested the 2020 iPad Pro models to sport ToF (Time of Flight) sensor on the rear. Even the upcoming iPhone Pro models are also said to feature the same ToF sensor. With this new sensor, the device can offer better depth to the portrait shots along with the improved AR (augmented reality) features.

We have already seen a ToF sensor on several high-end Android smartphones. As seen earlier, Apple’s implementation of the ToF sensor will be much better than on the Android ecosystem. Talking about the build quality, there is no confirmation yet whether these new iPad Pros will be coming with glass or aluminum body. We expect the company to go with aluminum as the glass back on these large devices will make them more fragile.

Earlier this September, the company launched the 10.2-inch iPad alongside the 2019 iPhones. As per the rumors, the company could launch the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros in the month of March. Stay tuned on Phone Radar for more details!

Source