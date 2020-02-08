Moto G Power & Moto G Stylus Launched with Triple Rear Camera Setup – Details

Motorola has been in the news from few days for its G series line of phones and now it has launched the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus smartphones ahead of the MWC 2020. Both these phones will be coming with triple rear camera setup and also hole-punch displays. The Moto G Stylus comes with a stylus as its name suggests and G Powers comes with a big 5000mAh battery.

Both the handsets are powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and will be running on the Android 10 operating system with the stock interface and also have Dolby-tuned dual stereo speakers. These devices will are priced at $249.99 in the US and Canada via major carriers and retail partners for the Moto G Power, while the Moto G Stylus is priced at $299.99. The international availability of these phones is not yet mentioned which should happen soon.

Talking about the Moto G Power, it comes with 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2300 pixels) Max Vision display with 19.17:9 aspect ratio giving a screen-to-body ratio of 88 percent. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The onboard storage is 64GB which can be extended further up to a maximum of 512GB via microSD card slot.

There is a 16MP main camera along with 8MP wide-angle lens and 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera and comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W rapid charging. The Moto G Stylus comes with 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2300 pixels) Max Vision display and is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The onboard storage is 128GB which can be extended up to a maximum of 512GB via microSD card slot. There is a 48MP main camera sensor on the rear along with a 16MP action camera and a 2MP macro shooter. There is a 16MP camera on the front housed in the punch-hole display. There is a 4000mAh battery on it with the same 10W rapid charging support. Are you planning to get any of these phones? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.